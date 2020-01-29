Facilis Technology and Titan Data Solutions form Distribution Partnership

HUDSON, MA (January 29, 2020) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced its partnership with Titan Data Solutions to distribute its products in EMEA, initially focusing on United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Benelux and the Nordics.



Titan Data Solutions is a dedicated data storage and cybersecurity solutions distributor located in London, England and servicing resellers across EMEA. Titan was only established in 2018, however its team has decades’ worth of experience selling storage and security solutions to businesses and enterprises of all sizes. Its growth and success earned them the 'One to Watch Company' award at the Storage Awards 2019, and ‘Judges Highly Commended’ Award at the prestigious CRN Awards. From a standing start, Titan now trades with over 400 resellers in the UK and across Europe each month, has established itself as the leading Quantum LTO media distributor in EMEA, and has recruited a skilled sales and customer service team.



“The partnership between Facilis and Titan is an exceptional choice as we grow and expand our footprint in Europe. We have a large customer base of media companies utilizing our storage solutions today, but Titan brings prodigious storage and industry expertise to help go to market successfully and support our customers,” says Shane Rodbourn, Facilis Chief Operating Officer.

Titan Data Solutions offers full end-to-end infrastructure solutions utilizing a roster of core vendors who specialize in primary storage, backup and archive. Titan can provide solutions covering a range of data management architectures, including deduplication, unified storage platforms, hybrid cloud storage, long-term archival storage and an array of data movers, both physical and virtual. Being IT-focused, Titan also provides solutions and packaged services to counter modern cyber threats, system failure and disaster.

“We rely upon our reseller channel to maintain the relationships we have with our European customers, and now we’re giving them a European resource that they can rely upon for support and sales assistance,” says Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. “Titan has the skills in media production and IT to bridge the gap between the old and the new, as we expand our product offerings and scale out our customers’ creative networks.”

One of the defining characteristics of Titan is its team of in-house experts who will expertly guide customers through pre-sales project scoping, installation and knowledge transfer, and who are available for support after the sale. The detail at each step is thorough and, being among the most specialized storage distributors in the UK, insightful.



“We're very happy to be working with Facilis Technology; Facilis is affordable shared storage, both easy to use and deploy,” says David Treadwell, Titan Solutions Director. “They have a strong brand already and a great presence in the M&E sector. Titan can really help to raise that awareness further in the UK and Europe, both by increasing customer breadth as well as providing local technical expertise.”