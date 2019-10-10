Facilis Shows Next Gen HUB Shared Storage System at NAB NY

HUDSON, MA (October 10, 2019) – At NAB Show NY (Booth N136), Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced that it will be showcasing its newly shipping HUB Shared Storage System, along with previews of version 8.0 of the Facilis Shared File system. Shown at NAB NY for the first time, Facilis HUB Built is an entirely new platform that represents the evolution of the Facilis Shared File System with the block-level virtualization and multi-connectivity performance required for demanding media production workflows.

“Facilis has been a huge part of our success. It’s the backbone of both our offline and online environments and it provides us with the ability to project-share across multiple edit rooms during the offline stage,” says Troy Thompson, executive producer and supervising colorist at NYC-based Running Man. “As a project moves to finishing, we've connected those suites with 32Gb Fibre Channel for maximum performance.”

Facilis Object Cloud and FastTracker

Attendees will also learn about the Facilis Object Cloud which virtualizes Cloud and LTO storage into a cache volume on the server. This presents available assets, regardless of location, on client desktops through the Facilis Shared File System.

“We’ve been honored to receive three separate awards in 2019, all for our new HUB Shared Storage solution with integrated Cloud and LTO archive,” said Jim McKenna, VP Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “With integration of infinite storage capacity behind a familiar directory structure on the desktop, we’re solving real problems that content creators face in this market.”

Additionally, version 7.2 of the Facilis system software and FastTracker 3.0 is now available and included in all HUB systems.

Facilis version 7.2 new features:

Facilis Object Cloud - Brings Object Storage to the server and client desktop

Added Kernel Support for Linux - New support for Linux Kernel 5.0.x

Improved Web Console UI - Dark mode, more bulk actions, storage tab and much more.

Simplified Server Upgrade - New “one click, one reboot” server installer.

Facilis HUB Version 8 Preview

Version 8 will include new methods of data protection including software defined multi-disk parity, hybrid performance management, advanced volume spanning capabilities and portable drive groups. Version 8 is targeted to ship in late 2019.

HUB Version 8 is available for any HUB or TerraBlock system under a valid support contract at the time of release. Version 8 will be supported on TerraBlock systems shipped after August 2013.

FastTracker 3.0 New Features:

New Web technology-based FastTracker Desktop Browse interface

Improved proxy quality options, per-catalog proxy presets, and proxy on demand

Unlimited Connected Users Included at No Charge

Add and edit metadata and catalog entry in the Adobe Panel interface

Quick and intuitive keyword/notes tagging

Launch of full resolution source material from the Adobe Panel and Desktop Browse

FastTracker can be configured to alert CatDV when new assets are indexed. Volume Search Filter - Records can now be browsed by specific indexed volume.

Facilis FastTracker 3.5 Preview

FastTracker 3.5 will have new automated data movement, deeper integration with Object Cloud archive, filesystem browse capabilities and improved result layouts in Adobe Panel and Desktop Browse, as well as duplicate file reporting and tracking and standalone FastTracker Server licensing.

Facilis FastTracker is available for any Facilis customer with a current support contract, and now offers unlimited seat count. Version 3.5 is targeted to ship in late 2019.