eTribez Names Laura Grange as Sales Manager for the UK, France and Italy Territories

London/Los Angeles/Tel Aviv, December 9, 2019 – eTribez, the company behind the unprecedented, end-to-end, Cloud-based Production Management Platform called eTribez Production Management, as well as a unique, Cloud-based Casting and Audience Engagement solution , has named Laura Grange as its new Sales Manager for the UK, France and Italy territories. Grange will be based in the company’s London office.

Working under the guidance of Andrew Jackson, eTribez’ V.P. of Sales for EMEA, Grange will focus her efforts on introducing the benefits of the company’s revolutionary products to producers and creators of content across the mediums of broadcast, feature film, documentary, streaming, advertising, and promo in the UK, France and Italy.

Regarding Grange’s new role, Jackson said, “Laura joins us at an exciting time, as we expand our portfolio of clients into scripted TV and film production. Laura brings a wealth of experience to the eTribez UK team, with her strong background in the film business. With numerous international film festivals under her belt, she is widely respected in the industry and will help eTribez branch out into new spheres. She joins a growing UK team, as we continue to help production companies streamline their processes through our unique platform.”

Adds Grange, “I am thrilled to have joined eTribez, especially as we continue to introduce our Production Management Platform to more and more potential new clients around the world. What attracted me to the company was its unique and truly innovative approach to production management. We work closely with production companies to understand all of their needs, as our goal is to service them as a friendly and pioneering technology company. When they learn about all of the functions our platform provides them, they are excited to embrace it, in their efforts to effectively, and cost-efficiently, streamline their production workflow processes.”

ABOUT LAURA GRANGE:

Laura Grange comes to eTribez with over eight years of experience working within the independent film sales industry. Prior to joining the company, Grange worked as V.P. of International Licensing and Distribution for Mister Smith Entertainment. During her time with that company, she managed a number of territories in Asia and Europe, selling titles such as Teen Spirit, the Cannes Film Festival award nominee A Hidden Life, Steven Spielberg’s The Post, and the upcoming American drama The Banker.

In addition, Grange’s position with Mister Smith Entertainment also led her to co-develop models and databases by which to better understand the ever-changing film sales landscape, and the value of ancillary rights.

Grange has always had a love for film, graduating from the University of Exeter with a BA Degree in Film and Italian. She began her industry career as an intern assistant to the Head of Acquisitions for Eagle Pictures in Italy.

ABOUT eTRIBEZ:

With offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles and London, eTribez is a world leader in providing comprehensive digital solutions for the Casting and Production of scripted and non-scripted content for today’s entertainment, broadcasting, promo, and advertising industries.

Since 2012, eTribez has provided its unique, Cloud-based Casting and Audience Engagement solution to major TV industry clients based in 20 territories around the world – these include ITV Studios, Fremantle Media, Endemol Shine Group, FOX, WB, Sony Pictures Television, the BBC, Canal +, NBC, Univision, Televisa, MTV, TV Globo, RTL, and many others, in such locations as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Spain, and Italy. Utilizing the eTribez Casting solution, these top entities have produced over 300 non-scripted TV series, including such hit global TV formats as Big Brother, Idol, Got Talent, Survivor, The Voice, The Amazing Race, MasterChef, The Chase, and many others.

In 2019, eTribez launched its unprecedented Production Management platform - a revolutionary, end-to-end, Cloud-based platform that allows production executives the ability to gain more control - and obtain immediate, real-time data – for all of their production activities, even across multiple and concurrent productions, by providing easy oversight of all production operations and resources. The GDPR-compliant Production Management platform, designed as a full ERP for Studios and production companies for TV and Films, effectively manages, in one secure online location, all of the planning, budgeting, scheduling, resource management, staffing, and casting requirements necessary to ensure successful, cost-efficient productions.

