Embrionix Launches emVIRTU All-IP Core Infrastructure & Media Processing Platform

Embrionix announced today it will unveil at NAB Show 2019, booth N2508, its new emVIRTU all-IP core infrastructure and media processing platform. The emVIRTU’s high-density 1RU frame is packed with serious IP processing power for SD-up-to-UHD All IP production environments ̶ with a design that minimizes energy costs and cabling while optimizing space.

For UHD environments, the emVIRTU is designed to offer up to 64 x IP processing functions or for HD environments, up to 256 x IP processing functions in a 1RU passive frame . Users can seamlessly combine and interchange different virtual IP processing services that include frame synchronizers, down-converters, up/down/cross converters, multiviewers, and color processors – UHD and HD modules can also be deployed simultaneously.

“The emVIRTU integrates next-level emSFP IP-to-IP processing from Embrionix with dual 25GE support, and offers simple elegance in a cost-effective 1RU frame,“ said Renaud Lavoie, president and CEO at Embrionix. “Ideal for mission-critical environments and all-IP SD-up-to-UHD production, this versatile and modular solution enables customers to build their emVIRTU processing power according to their growing needs.”

The emVIRTU can be controlled by IS04, IS05, IS08, Ember+ and RESTful API. Control synchronization and data use the same interface, minimizing cabling. A legacy out-of-band control port is supported. Aggregation bandwidth reaching up to 1.6Tb/s allows broadcasters and other users to produce high-resolution UHD, HD and 3G content efficiently and without constraints. With passive connections between the IP-to-IP processors and aggregation ports, there is virtually no point of failure. The emVIRTU also includes a redundant, hot-swappable power supply and two blocks of fans.