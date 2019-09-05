EditShare Flow 2020 Makes Waves

Boston, MA - September 5, 2019 - EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, will unveil Flow 2020 at IBC2019 (stand 7.A35). The future-forward release features AI-powered audio transcription and video recognition services, newsroom computer system integration and an enhanced northbound facing API, providing a clever and highly extensible media control layer with embedded production tools to manage, edit media and automate fast-paced workflows. The flexible Flow 2020 architecture, combined with a subscription-based model, provides customers an onramp to the cloud with extensive support for leading vendors including Amazon S3, Backblaze, Google, Microsoft Azure, and Wasabi enabling them to scale productions at will.

“Now that digital content is so ephemeral - it can live anywhere, in multiple forms - it’s essential to keep track of it, in all its versions. Flow 2020 has evolved into an incredibly deep and effective media asset management system with all of EditShare’s core characteristics of dependability and flexibility,” states Tracy Geist, chief marketing officer, EditShare. “As EditShare customers look towards 2020 and the technologies they must leverage to expand their business - cloud, AI and advanced northbound APIs to create extensible workflows - top their investment list. Flow 2020 innovates in each of these key areas. It is the wave they can safely ride to define their next media workflow chapter.”

Performant and robust, Flow 2020 is the digital glue of today’s fast-paced media facility. Ingesting, browsing, indexing, logging, and transcoding to more than 500 formats make it the fastest way for video professionals to search, retrieve, edit and deliver any digital asset. Flow 2020 can link local storage with the cloud for remote or distributed workflows, as well as automate simple and complex media processes and migrations. The stunningly fast video editor, Flow Story, can work standalone with local-media, or connected to a Flow 2020 system anywhere in the world to leverage remote or centralized content.

Flow AI: Flow AI is a new AI-powered module featuring video (object/people) recognition and audio transcription services. With Flow AI, users can automate indexing of recognizable assets such as a celebrity or everyday objects as well as transcribe audio files into text-based transcriptions. The enriched video and audio assets can be easily and quickly searched and retrieved for use in production.

Flow News: Flow News offers MOS integration for news environments, bridging the gap between the production team and the NRCS and playout, enabling faster and more efficient news workflows.

Flow API: Flow’s impressive API gateway bridges collaboration and workflow across multi-vendor installations. New for IBC2019 is integration with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl®.

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

