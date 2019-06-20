Ed Hauber Is Latest Addition to Digital Nirvana Executive Team, Joining as Director of Business Development

FREMONT, Calif. — June 19, 2019 — Signaling Digital Nirvana's continued momentum in the fast-growing market for compliance monitoring and metadata generation services, the company today announced the appointment of Ed Hauber as director of business development. Reporting to Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Hauber will oversee all business and solution development for major broadcasters in the U.S.

Hauber is the latest in a series of recent executive appointments at Digital Nirvana. Earlier appointments include Wise in January, Anant Khanolkar as senior director of international sales in February, and Keith DesRosiers as director of sales solutions in April.

"I worked with Ed at Volicon for 10 years, so I've had firsthand experience with his keen ability to develop successful business and technical solutions for leading broadcasters, as well as his expertise in winning new customers and completing successful deployments," Wise said. "Ed was the most productive member of the Volicon senior sales team, and he has outstanding insight into broadcasters' requirements for compliance logging and associated technologies. He'll be a huge asset as we continue to expand Digital Nirvana's sales and solutions leadership team."

Before joining Digital Nirvana, Hauber served for three years as director of sales for Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), where he led the North American broadcast sales practice for the Volicon brand after it was acquired by VDMS. Prior to the acquisition, he was director of sales for Volicon for 10 years. Hauber has also held sales and marketing management positions with Pinnacle Systems and Truevision, and earlier in his career served as producer and editor for NBC TVSD in Miami. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and communications from Point Park University.

