Dynaudio’s CEDIA Expo Booth Will Highlight Innovative Speakers Engineered for Amazing In-Home Audio

New High-End Speakers in Various Categories Accommodate Users’ Unique Listening Preferences and Environments

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Aug. 29, 2018 — At the upcoming CEDIA Expo, Sept. 6-8 in San Diego, renowned high-end loudspeaker specialist Dynaudio will feature innovative new additions to the company’s growing portfolio of products engineered to enable exceptional in-home audio experiences. At Booth 1927, Dynaudio will present the North American preview of its all-new Confidence range of hi-fi speakers, officially launch the Dynaudio Music intelligent wireless all-in-one audio systems in the U.S., and provide live demos of the unique Dynaudio Studio Series modular LCR (left, center, right) in-wall speaker system.

“The CI products we’re highlighting at CEDIA bring unprecedented simplicity to the installation of high-end audio systems,” said Dynaudio CEO Andrew Werdean. “Throughout the home, these speaker systems blend beautifully into the existing environment and deliver the uncompromising quality and fidelity for which Dynaudio products are known. We’re thrilled to be showcasing the flexibility and performance of our in-home speaker systems at this year’s show.”

North American Preview of Dynaudio’s New Confidence Models

CEDIA Expo attendees will be among the first in North America to get a look at the new Confidence family of speakers, which takes Dynaudio’s most celebrated technologies — including soft-dome tweeters, Magnesium Silicate Polymer (MSP) cones and Dynaudio Directivity Control (DDC) — to startling heights with innovative materials, manufacturing techniques and designs.

Brand-new drivers, including the mighty new Esotar3 tweeter, combine with a precision-machined composite baffle, innovative cabinet design and optimized crossover to create the most advanced passive loudspeaker range in Dynaudio history. Intensive analysis in the company’s Jupiter measuring facility in Denmark has enabled refinement of the Confidence speakers’ high-tech DDC sound-beaming technology to produce the new DDC Lens system. The DDC Lens; newly-designed, high-power NeoTec drivers; the innovative midrange driver basket and Horizon surround; and the new Compex composite baffle ensure that music is directed exactly where listeners want it: their ears.

Official U.S. Launch of Dynaudio Music

Dynaudio Music is an intelligent, wireless, all-in-one music system with multiroom capability that seamlessly adapts both sound and music selection to the user’s tastes, home and lifestyle. Widely praised by the press following its introduction in Europe earlier this year, Dynaudio Music makes it easy for users to enjoy their favorite music throughout the home with uncompromising fidelity.

Tuned by the same team that develops Dynaudio’s cost-no-object hi-fi speakers and professional studio systems, Dynaudio Music systems boast the quality, innovation and modern Danish design that characterize the company’s renowned hi-fi speaker portfolio. With its sophisticated Music Now algorithm, the acclaimed Music system automatically generates personalized playlists and makes them available at the touch of a button.

Using intelligent digital signal processing (DSP), the Dynaudio Music systems sense speaker placement and noise within a room and optimize performance to deliver the best sound possible. All four speakers in the Dynaudio Music family can stream via Wi-Fi, aptX Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay (they’re also AirPlay 2-ready) and can access DLNA devices on users’ home networks.

Modular S4-LCR65 System Active Demonstrations in the Dynaudio Booth

Dynaudio’s Studio Series S4-LCR65 is a high-performance, modular LCR in-wall speaker system designed for uncompromised sound and incredible customization flexibility regarding its physical installation in the home. At CEDIA, the Dynaudio team will demonstrate how these in-surface speakers can disappear into living spaces and enrich home audio systems with world-class sound while solving installation problems many integrators face in the field.

The series’ unique tool-free, clip-in loudspeaker modules install quickly and easily while giving integrators the configuration options they need to accommodate even the most challenging listening environments. In addition to allowing for customized heights and widths and for mounting between stud bays, the speaker system boasts a modular architecture that makes a variety of configurations possible while making it easy for the installer to work around stud-walls without having to do any structural modification.

Paintable, magnetically attached grills are available for single- and dual-woofer module channel configurations, as are adjustable-length grills cut for customized configurations. The custom grills are individually cut to spec for each channel based on the installation parameters related to the orientation and distance between the installed S4-LCR65 speaker modules.

Dynaudio products are available now through authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Further information about the company and its products is available at www.dynaudio.com.

Visit Dynaudio at CEDIA Expo, Booth 1927

# # #

Editors’ Note: To schedule a press briefing with Dynaudio at CEDIA Expo 2018, please contact Veronica Esbona at veronica@ingearpr.com.

About Dynaudio

Dynaudio was founded in 1977 in Skanderborg, Denmark. Today, it is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality loudspeakers and one of the world’s most distinguished high-end audio companies. Dynaudio is particularly recognized for its advanced driver technology, designed, engineered and continuously developed in-house; its pioneering R&D technology; and its unparalleled craftsmanship. More information is available at www.dynaudio.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/Dynaudio/180829Dynaudio.docx

Dynaudio Full Media Kit:http://mediakit.dynaudio.com

Image Links:

Confidence:http://bit.ly/Dynaudio_Confidence

Music: http://bit.ly/Dynaudio_Music

Studio Series: http://bit.ly/Dynaudio_StudioSeries