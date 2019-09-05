Dynaudio Opens New Experience Center

Visit Dynaudio at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 943

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Sept. 4, 2019 — Danish loudspeaker legend Dynaudio celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters for North and South American operations with its Annual Rep Summit, held Aug. 21-22, in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook, Illinois. The 25,000-square-foot facility is dedicated largely to the new Dynaudio Experience Center, which will be utilized for product demonstrations and dealer and sales rep training sessions, as well as housing a larger warehouse to support product demand in the region.

"As we continue to expand, we're always looking for new opportunities that we can invest in to support our customers," said Michael Manousselis, vice president, operations - Americas. "Our new North American headquarters is part of that mission. We not only will be able to facilitate continued sales growth, but also conduct highly requested training sessions and demonstrate our expanding and increasingly diversified high-end product portfolio properly because of our more flexible facility. We're excited to open the doors to Dynaudio's dealers, reps, members of the press and to our industry partners participating in the center to allow visitors an opportunity to experience first-hand all of the unique elements and advanced performance capabilities of our collective products."

Dynaudio has a long global history of audio leadership. With this new facility, Dynaudio is well positioned to support further future growth in North and South America. The Experience Center provides a space to host dealer and rep trainings as well as product demonstrations of Dynaudio products in two-channel stereo and multichannel home theater systems, along with those of partnering manufacturers (a list of which includes AudioControl, Cineak, Critical Mass Systems, Crimson AV, Epson, Octave, Savant, MOON by Simaudio and WireWorld) to the company's sales reps and existing and prospective dealers, as well as end-user customers. Dynaudio's vendor partners will also be able to access and utilize the center to showcase and demonstrate their individual products. The headquarters' larger, upgraded warehouse space will provide Dynaudio customers with the availability of greater inventory levels to ensure the fastest possible delivery times while accommodating the increasingly growing demand for the company's home Hi-Fi, custom installation, car audio and professional studio loudspeaker products in North and South America.

