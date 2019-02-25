DTC Broadcast will feature live AEON Lite demonstrations at CABSAT 2019

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

CABSAT 2019, Dubai, Stands GloCom C4-20 and Cinecom B4-21: DTC Broadcast will feature its latest high-end AEON transmitters and receivers at CABSAT 2019 in Dubai from 12–14 March, partnering with GloCom on Stand C4-20 and Cinecom on Stand B4-21.



DTC’s AEON Lite transmitter, known for unrivalled RF and picture performance includes a streamlined version of the robust feature set and RF path of the full-bodied AEON TX, including a simplified 4K and Quad-HD link, but with the added benefit of being the lightest and smallest 4K encoder/transmitter available on the market.



AEON Lite will be coupled at CABSAT with the new PRORXD-AEON, an integrated eight-way diversity 4K receiver/decoder that includes maximum ratio combining across all eight RF inputs. This technology has been further future-proofed by including an integrated HEVC decoder.



DTC Vice President, Broadcast Sales, JP Delport said, “We are very excited about the potential of the entire AEON range and are delighted to be showcasing some of its most important and relevant devices in conjunction with GloCom and Arri at CABSAT.



“The Middle East is a very strong market for high-end transmitters and receivers, and we look forward to taking full advantage of the visibility that CABSAT provides.”



DTC’s AEON CC (camera control) will also be demonstrated in conjunction with Arri’s AMIRA camera on the Cinecom Stand Hall 4 B4-21. AEON-CC, which can handle quad 3G, dual 6G, and native 12G formats also includes totally integrated remote camera control capabilities with a UHF return channel, which provides multiple benefits to users in the field.





About DTC Domo Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries:



DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries.



A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic news gathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.



Backed by more than 50 years' experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC’s broadcast portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.



