Dielectric Makes 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine List

RAYMOND, Maine, October 2, 2019 — Dielectric, the leading manufacturer of broadcast antennas and RF systems for TV and radio, has been recognized in the 14th annual Best Places to Work in Maine program. Dielectric has been recognized in the Medium (50 – 249 employees) Employer Category on the 2019 Best Places to Work in Mainelist, which comprises 100 companies in three size categories.

The awards program is a project of the Maine State Council of the Society of Human Resources Management (MESHRM), with Best Companies Group managing the overall registration, survey and data analysis. The 100 winning companies and their rankings will be announced at an official Awards Celebration event on October 2 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Dielectric was selected following a two-part process, which first evaluated each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. The second part measured the employee experience through surveys. The combined scores ultimately determine the top companies and final rankings, which will be subsequently listed in a special publication by Mainebiz, an official partner of the program.

Dielectric has a long and storied history as a Maine-based manufacturer. Dielectric helped pioneer the broadcast age in 1942, and has long been considered the industry leader for high-power antenna systems and RF products for TV and radio broadcasting. Dielectric was a leading supplier for the U.S. digital TV transition in the 1990s, shipping nearly 350 antennas in one year at its peak.

Recent FCC-related initiatives in the United States, along with international TV and FM radio business growth, have again resulted in dramatic gains for Dielectric. The company has increased business by a factor of 10X in recent years— surpassing the levels of the 1990s — as it continues to add personnel and has opened a second manufacturing facility in Lewiston, Maine. A transition to software-based design tools and production processes has also introduced new efficiencies that have accelerated manufacturing and delivery requirements to meet the most challenging industry deadlines.

These job-creating initiatives, along with an employee-first culture, have earned Dielectric a sterling reputation both in the Maine business community and the global broadcast industry.

“Dielectric is dedicated to remaining a leader in the broadcast industry, and this is largely achieved through a company culture that emphasizes quality of life,” said Emily Hadidian, Director of Human Resources, Dielectric.

“We are proud of our working environment and genuinely value the people we employ,” added Keith Pelletier, Vice President and GM, Dielectric. “Their contributions are a substantial part of our success as a Maine-based business. It is an honor to everyone at Dielectric to be named a Best Place to Work in Maine.”

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 77th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trust partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com