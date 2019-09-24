Densitron Investing for Growth in the Americas with Key Appointment

Kent, UK, 24 September 2019 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies, Broadcast intelligent display solutions, and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, today announced the appointment of Ye Gaung to the California based Densitron business development team. Densitron’s Americas HQ in California provides access to the key US domestic market, as well as growth markets in Canada and across South America.

Densitron’s Managing Director Simon Jones said, “I am delighted to welcome Ye to the Densitron team, he joins us with a lifetime of broadcast industry expertise and knowledge which further boosts our capacity to grow across the Americas markets. This expansion of business development talent comes as we drive the global reach of our new IDS product family - following the recent acquisition of this business - and our wider HMI solutions to broadcasters, systems integrators and broadcast equipment manufacturers.”

Ye Gaung is a broadcast industry expert with over 30 years of experience. A qualified electronic and electrical engineer, Ye started his career as a studio recording engineer before moving to the US and joining Snell & Wilcox. As Snell & Wilcox grew to include Probel, Quantel, and Snell Advanced Media, Ye worked his way up across various positions from field support engineering to business development to application engineer.

Ye Gaung said, “I am excited to get onboard with Densitron, which I find to be a truly unique non-traditional broadcast manufacturer providing solutions from media production to broadcasting. With embedded solutions and components, for a very broad market sector, Densitron create solutions for workflow improvement, with control and monitoring, to human interface solutions.”

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

