David Morris Joins FOR-A as Western Regional Sales Manager

Cypress, CA, January 22, 2020 – FOR-A Corporation of America today announced David Morris joined the company on Dec. 9, 2019, as its western regional sales manager. He will lead sales efforts across more than a dozen U.S. states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Western Canada.



Morris has built his career in sales serving the professional video industry. He spent more than 16 years as the western regional sales manager for Hitachi, almost seven years as a senior district sales manager for JVC Professional Products, and more than six years in sales for Premier Mounts. Most recently, he held sales positions with VMI Video and Extron.



“David is respected throughout our industry because of his knowledge and experience, and we are happy to welcome him to our team,” said Ken Truong, president of FOR-A Corporation of America. “He will help us continue to deliver switchers, servers, and other live production solutions to new and existing customers throughout California, Washington, and all the western United States.”



Morris is based out of the company’s corporate offices in Cypress. Contact him at (714) 723-1100 or via email at d.morris@for-a.com.



