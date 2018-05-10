Dante AV Networking World at InfoComm to Showcase New Hands-On Interactive Workshop

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2018 — Audinate, creator of the industry-leading Dante® media networking technology, has announced the addition of a new hands-on, interactive track during its annual Dante Networking World event at InfoComm 2018. The new course, titled "Optimizing Your Dante Network" will give attendees practical, real-world examples to gain the most out of their Dante network, and the opportunity to put their knowledge to work in a hands-on, interactive environment.

The 8 annual Dante AV Networking World will take place June 5 at the Las Vegas Renaissance and will feature three educational tracks as well as the annual manufacturer showcase featuring Dante-enabled products from leading audio manufacturers. The educational tracks are:

· "Introduction to Dante" Designed for those that are new to Dante, this track will feature the popular Dante Level 1 and Level 2 certification training with the addition of interactive workstations to practice the concepts covered. Topics will include: audio networking fundamentals, basic networking concepts, how to create a small-scale Dante network, redundancy, clocking, latency and multicast.

· "Dante Level 3 Certification" Designed for those who have completed Levels 1 and 2, and are working with more complex systems, this course includes a deep dive on advanced networking concepts critical to audio networking, best practices for using Dante on mixed-use networks and troubleshooting techniques.

· "Optimizing Your Dante Network" This new hands-on course is designed for intermediate to advanced users and is a complement to the Dante Certification courses. Topics include: networking fundamentals, IP addressing techniques, optimizing network resilience, tips for integrating audio networks with IT infrastructure, Broadcast vs. Multicast vs. Unicast, and best practices for network security.

All three sessions will feature the popular "Sneak Peek from Dante Labs" presentation that will highlight exciting new developments with Dante that are coming in the future.

This year’s sponsors include: Atlas/IED, Audinate, Bose, Crest Audio, Extron, Focusrite Pro, Nexo, Peavey Commercial Audio, Music Group, Powersoft Audio, Shure, Symetrix, Visionary Solutions and Yamaha Commercial Audio.

The event will feature a catered lunch and a networking cocktail reception at the conclusion of the day. Seating is limited, so interested attendees are encouraged to register immediately at www.audinate.com/infocomm18.

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate’s award-winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analog audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8.

Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd, Audinate is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.