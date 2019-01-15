Crystal Vision solves broadcasters' IP and SDI problems at BVE 2019 (Booth E50)

On Booth E50 at BVE 2019 (London) Crystal Vision will be showing its flexible IP platform, the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware and the initial six software apps which run on it. These apps are IP gateways between SDI and SMPTE 2022 or 2110, and IP to IP translators which can make adjustments to IP flows and are ideal for use as a media firewall. Crystal Vision will also be showing its extensive range of modular interface and keyers for those planning SDI projects, including its popular chroma keyers, video delays and fail-safe routing switches.

Crystal Vision's IP products are software apps which run on the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware, a card housed in the Vision frame and featuring a powerful CPU/GPU processor, six bi-directional SDI connections, four 10GbE SFP+ network interface ports and eight bi-directional discrete AES stereo channels. The initial six software apps are IP gateways for the transport of uncompressed video over 10GbE IP networks, converting to and from SMPTE 2022 or SMPTE 2110, and IP to IP translators which can help broadcasters solve any IP problems. There is currently considerable interest in using the IP-IP-2022 IP to IP translator as a media firewall, particularly for applications such as connecting to the cloud, providing signals to and from Telcos, connecting “inside” and “outside” areas together and connecting together two “inside” areas where different options have been selected. The IP-IP-2022 automatically stops everything going through apart from video and audio – as well as including features which sort out all the issues that people are having. These features include network security, unicast to multicast conversion, Network Address Translation, data shaping and flexible network redundancy.

The Safire 3 chroma keyer is now the lowest cost of the industry's best real-time chroma keyers following a significant price drop.

Also available on Booth E50 will be highlights from Crystal Vision's popular range of SDI interface, including up and down converters, video delays, fail-safe routing switches, synchronizers, color correctors, audio embedders and fiber transmitters and receivers. New applications have resulted in a recent surge in the popularity of Crystal Vision's niche SDI products. For example, broadcasters are increasingly finding more and more uses for PCs – from automated playout using channel in a box systems to automatic generation of subtitles by processing the audio. PCs running Windows operating systems with broadcast graphics cards create powerful systems at a reasonable price – but users worry about their reliability. Putting a Safe Switch 3G intelligent and clean 2 x 2 fail-safe routing switch in the system builds in redundancy and is allowing broadcasters to confidently use equipment that doesn't meet their quality of service requirement. Monitoring 18 different fault conditions, Safe Switch 3G automatically switches to a good signal. Its two independent framestore synchronizers ensure no disruption to the output on switching and it can automatically compensate for timing differences, with up to 25 frames of delay to ensure the switch is seamless. If the PC is delaying the signal by more than that 25 frames, extra delays can be added to the path by using a device such as Crystal Vision's ViViD 3G-20 video delay, which can delay a 1080i signal by up to 20 seconds.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

