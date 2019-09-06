Creamsource presents European debut of SpaceX Studio Fixture at IBC2019

Creamsource, the pioneering advanced lighting technology company, formerly known as Outsight, will publicly showcase the extremely popular Creamsource SpaceX for the first time in Europe, on the Lights Camera Action (LCA) Stand #12.D39 at IBC2019. This brand-new approach to toplighting in an ergonomic and lightweight form factor — coupled with radical value — sets this product apart as the first true replacement for its traditional lighting counterparts.

SpaceX features six powerful LED engines, with 1200W of LED power providing an output equivalent to a 5K tungsten spacelight. With an optional optic set, SpaceX’s impressive output is boosted to nearly double intensity, while delivering a wide and very even beam.

Creamsource SpaceX

SpaceX offers superb color rendition with a typical CRI of 95 from 3,200K to 6,500K, and full color temperature adjustment from 2,200K to 15,000K, complete with a full stop of green/magenta control. Its compact, lightweight and ergonomic form factor includes an integrated power supply, a highly efficient and quiet active cooling system, and a Lumen Radio receiver as standard. SpaceX also features the same rugged build quality that users have come to expect from all Creamsource products and is equally at home as a spacelight or mounted on a stand for additional flexibility. Pricing starts at an extremely attractive €6,027/$6,500. A range of accessories is also available.

“SpaceX gives users exactly what they need in high-end LED in studio lighting,” said Tama Berkeljon, Chief Executive Officer, Creamsource. “With incredible power and controllable color packaged in a lighter and more user-friendly fixture, SpaceX is an enticing offering for productions where volume lighting is required. Best of all, to help keep costs down, SpaceX Is 45% less expensive to operate than the market average, due to better cost-per-watt ratio.”

Creamsource SpaceX offers between two and three times more wattage than products with a similar pricepoint and weight ratio. The Euro per watt industry standard is approximately €12/$13 per watt, while Creamsource SpaceX offers €5.02/$5.50 per watt.

Creamsource will also demonstrate the Micro Colour unit at IBC2019. The LED engine has been specially crafted to provide exceptional white light color quality, with typical CRI and TLCI values above 95, and it also has green/magenta adjustment and can produce vivid, saturated colors. Pricing starting at €1,201/$1295.

Creamsource Micro Colour

New for IBC 2019, Creamsource will be demonstrating brand new lighting effects such as Fire, Emergency Lights and Party on the Creamsource Micro Colour, with fully customizable pre-sets to give complete control. https://youtu.be/HjXkZ1wkn-4

To date, Creamsource is the only brand providing camera-syncable effects that can omit rolling shutter artefacts such as flash-banding. For those who require this additional functionality of camera sync support used in conjunction with an external sync generator to eliminate flash-banding, the option of the Flashbandit from Creamsource retails at €459/$495. However, Flashbandit is not a compulsory requirement for normal operation or high-speed use as the Creamsource range is high-speed capable to over 1,000fps and in some cases over 5,000fps. Additionally, the effects can be run without the use of the Flashbandit and will operate as other fixtures do. Flashbandit eliminates flash-banding in FX type scenarios, especially where fast transitions of the light occur, such as lightning or gunfire. The Flashbandit has been used for productions such as American Assassin, Ghost in the Shell and Serenity.

Creamsource has also increased its product warranties across the entire fixture range from two years to five years when users register, noting that its products have a less than 1% return rate — an incredible statistic compared to some typical industry failure rates. A five-year warranty offers a very attractive proposition for rental houses and longer productions that suffer from inventory downtime due to unit failure or maintenance requirements.

SpaceX, Micro Colour and a range of other products from the Creamsource family will be available for demonstration on the LCA Stand # 12.D39 at IBC2019, held at the RAI Convention Centre from September 13-17, 2019.

- ends -