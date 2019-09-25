CP Communications and DC Rentals Partner for Turnkey Live Event Productions

St. Petersburg, Florida, September 25, 2019 — CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for complex live event productions, has partnered with communications specialist DC Rentals to deliver turnkey AV, content delivery, and security services for large-scale entertainment events. The two companies will support music festivals, sporting events, municipal celebrations and other large outdoor events from RF7, a co-branded event communications and production trailer that brings all required infrastructure together into one mobile command center.

CP Communications and DC Rentals bring complementary skillsets to the table; the former is a renowned live broadcast and production expert, and the latter is a leading, multi-faceted communications solutions provider. The partnership ensures that all technology, crewing and expertise is in one place to support all audio, video, data and content delivery (broadcast, streaming) elements, as well as comprehensive event security and communications.

“The proliferation of large, outdoor live events has created a challenging atmosphere for event hosts because more services and assets are required to cover everything from in-house AV and live event streaming to critical public safety,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO, CP Communications. “This partnership brings together 60 years of live production and communications experience as a full-service solution that will enhance the consumer experience and attendee security, while reducing the cost and complexity of hiring and managing multiple production teams.”

The 53-foot RF7 trailer comprises an impressive array of technology to fully support today’s largest live outdoor events. Core services include the acquisition and distribution of video and audio content over RF, IP and bonded cellular networks, and a digital trunking infrastructure to support thousands of two-way radios and hundreds of surveillance cameras. A flexible equipment rack and power infrastructure, along with a 50-foot mast, offers a scalable architecture to add and subtract systems and capabilities as required.

The CP Communications foundation includes a video production space and an engineering room to support transmission and surveillance. Heitmann notes that the AV and broadcast/streaming infrastructure includes six video recording systems, each capable of supporting nine camera feeds; a high-density fiber and/or microwave transmission core; and a flexible architecture to integrate audio mixing and recording systems as required.

The DC Rentals team adds comprehensive communications capabilities that include Motorola and Hytera two-way radios and digital trunking systems, and remote IP monitoring of live and recorded video. The latter is achieved both on board and on the move (via iOS and Android mobile devices), with the flexibility to create sophisticated split views and customized layouts on multiviewers inside the command center.

Chris Laquidara, President of DC Rentals, has supported some of the largest events in the country as well as large-scale public safety communications infrastructure build-outs, which strengthens his company's expertise for live event operations and logistics. DC Rentals recently provided communications and an event production trailer for Boston Calling, a large, annual, multi-day outdoor music festival in one of the city’s busiest areas.

"We recorded more than 119,000 Push To Talk (PTT) transmissions over those four days with no busy-signals and 100% up time despite local power outages," said Laquidara. “Our experience in producing safe, memorable experiences for tens of thousands of attendees will create an affordable and reliable one-stop shop when combined with the comprehensive, high-quality media and entertainment services that CP Communications provides for every live production.”

The RF7 event communications and production trailer is now available for live event support, and is deployable on short notice with flexible crewing and technical infrastructure to meet any scale.

About CP Communications

For more than three decades, CP Communications has provided high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to major broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, and event and production companies. Our solutions include access to experienced professionals, state of the art equipment, and innovative technologies and techniques for wireless audio & video content acquisition, transport and delivery. Our culture of innovation, coupled with the highest quality assurance standards and passion for customer service, promote collaboration with our clients to determine the best custom solution for each live event.

About DC Rentals

DC Rentals is a multi-faceted communications solutions company with nearly 30 years of industry success. From music festivals to political campaigns to marathons, the company works with clients across the nation to fulfill their unique rental needs. With thousands of radios and accessories in stock, DC Rentals can provide communications for an event of any size. The company prides itself on delivering outstanding customer service, cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing.