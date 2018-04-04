Cobalt’s New 9971 Series UHD Multiviewers Offer Flexibility, Cost Savings With Wide Range of I/O Configurations

Versions Range From Six To 18 Asynchronous 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Inputs and Provide 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 Outputs at up to Full 3840 x 2160 UHD Resolution

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — April 4, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today introduced the new 9971 series UHD multiviewers for openGear® that provide a wide range of I/O configurations with respect to signal count, signal type, and signal interface options. The multiviewer base unit handles six asynchronous 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI signals at the input stage and provides simultaneous 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 outputs at up to full 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution, giving users a cost-effective means of leveraging professional and widely available consumer-grade 4K monitors to display the mosaic image output. In addition to enabling flexible configuration, units in the multiviewer series increase the pixel space available to source signals while maintaining as much original picture information as possible.

“Our new 4K multiviewers are the perfect complement to our growing line of 4K production and broadcast products,” said Jesse Foster, Cobalt Digital’s director of product and business development. “We are constantly rolling out new features, and the next-gen platform design will provide years of investment protection for our customers.”

With the additional available resolution, the six-input 9971-MV6-4H-4K can, for example, display two of the 10 total inputs at full 1920 x 1080 resolution while leaving 4096 x 1080 pixels available either for display of the other six inputs or for use as a dynamic DashBoard™ custom control panel workspace. In the latter example, a computer graphic UI screen is ingested, and active video inputs are displayed over or under the UI screen on the same display. This example uses the 9971-MV6-4H-4K hybrid input version, which adds four independent HDMI 2.0 inputs to the six 12G-SDI base inputs to provide as many as 10 picture-in-picture displays in the combined mosaic output. This configuration is ideal for simultaneous transmission and return-path monitoring using STBs and for displaying computer sources on screen with professional 4K and HD sources in addition to the dynamic background use case mentioned previously.

The 9971-MV18-4K supports up to 18 12G-SDI inputs and, like the aforementioned versions, can be cascaded with other units to create a larger system. Finally, the new 9971-MV6-4K-IP and 9971-MV18-4K-IP multiviewers both feature dual 10GigE SFP+ cages. By default, both versions support one 3G/HD-SDI input and output over SMTPE ST 2110 or ST 2022-6 IP standards, and additional de-encapsulator and encapsulator licenses are available. In the third quarter, Cobalt plans to release the +DUAL license, which will enable a second fully independent output over 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0.

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

