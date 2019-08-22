Cobalt Iron Appoints Brian Smith VP of Operations

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Aug. 22, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection, has hired Brian Smith as vice president of operations. In this newly created position, Smith will oversee the company's internal day-to-day operations, including product support and deployment and the quote-to-cash process.

"We created this position to bring hands-on operational leadership to Cobalt Iron to support our continued growth," said Mark Pougnet, CFO of Cobalt Iron. "Brian's passion and proven track record of leadership in high-growth, fast-paced environments will bring best practices to our operations and accelerate 'as a service' delivery of data protection to our customers."

Smith has more than 15 years of progressive leadership experience with various software organizations. Before joining Cobalt Iron, he served as vice president of client alignment at Netsmart. Prior to that, Smith served as the chief operating officer for Aptora and as vice president of global sales support and senior director of global sales operations for Lexmark Enterprise Software. He has had leadership responsibility for numerous operational areas, including quote to cash, software licensing, support, and contracts. Smith has an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

"I've had the pleasure of working with companies during periods of tremendous expansion. That's the position Cobalt Iron is in today, and I'm excited to be part of the team that will help this company continue to thrive," Smith said. "We're nothing without satisfied customers, and keeping customers happy in the face of exponential growth starts with stable and effective business practices. That's what I bring to the table, and I'm ready to join the team."

Smith will report to Pougnet.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50 percent while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

