Cobalt Digital Promotes Kyle Wilken to Vice President of Firmware

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – June 10, 2019 – Cobalt Digital today announced the promotion of Kyle Wilken to vice president of firmware. Wilken joined the company in 2013 as a senior FPGA engineer, and was previously promoted to embedded systems development manager in 2015.

“Over the past six years, Kyle has become an invaluable member of the Cobalt Digital engineering department. His contributions to the development of Cobalt equipment in many groundbreaking technologies, specifically HDR, are seen daily by millions of viewers across the world,” said Ryan Wallenberg, vice president of engineering. “In this position, Kyle will continue to provide the vision and engineering management required to help drive our amazing product pipeline and bring our designs to market.”

“Kyle is a strong team player and provides the strength in engineering that is vital for the future of Cobalt,” added Gene Zimmerman, president and CEO of Cobalt Digital. “We are pleased to promote from within and have him as part of our engineering management team.”

Wilken is based in the company’s main headquarters in Champaign. Contact him at 217-344-1243 or via email at kyle.wilken@cobaltdigital.com.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.