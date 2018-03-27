Cinegy to launch Channel-in-the-Cloud at NAB 2018

NAB 2018, 9 – 12 April, Booth SL12116– At NAB 2018, Cinegy will launch Channel-in-the-Cloud™ which consists of its Cinegy Air PRO playout and automation solution, and Cinegy Multiviewer system in a single bundle.

The new Channel-in-the-Cloud package is now available on AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The package provides automation, playout, branding, master control, analytics and alarms in a single, ready-to-launch cloud instance with pay-as-you-go hourly pricing, which is a vastly simplified way for broadcasters, corporations, or anyone with a valid credit card to instantly get single or multiple channels of SD, HD and/or Ultra HD 4K playout running in the cloud.

Cinegy Air PRO product consists of two primary elements: a control panel and a playout engine. The control panel is a state-of-the-art interface for one or more playout channels connected via TCP/IP. The playout engine executes the playlist and renders video and audio to air.

Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from local and remote sources and features a powerful analysis and alert system that detects signal problems as they occur.

Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this Channel-in-the-Cloud package. It combines two of the most powerful solutions we have ever developed which, together, provides an unbeatable channel delivery and monitoring system.”

Pricing for the Channel-in-the-Cloud bundle starts at $0.375/hour plus cloud infrastructure costs. There are no hidden expenditures. It’s strictly pay as you use.

Weigner added, “Cinegy Channel-in-the-Cloud is a major leap forward in software-only broadcasting and we are delighted to launch it in North America at NAB and announce its worldwide availability.”

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing, and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television.

