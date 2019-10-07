Cinegy to demonstrate SRT advantages at Broadcast India 2019

Stand A113, Broadcast India 2019, Mumbai: Cinegy, the global leader for broadcast playout software in the cloud, has announced that it will showcase its full range of recording, capture, archive, and encoding capabilities during Broadcast India, taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, from 17-19 October.



Participating on its regional partner Setron India’s stand, Cinegy will feature its ability to maximise the multiple advantages of Secure Reliable Transport (SRT).



Cinegy Business Development Manager Andrew Ward said, “SRT enables users to locate content, tools, and services wherever their business needs them to be, whether that’s in the cloud, on rented virtual machines, on-prem, or at remote data centres."



Ward continued, “SRT is baked in to Cinegy software, including the license, which removes any concerns about whether users have the legal right, proper subscription, or adequate bandwidth to deploy the software.”



Cinegy will demonstrate the use of its SRT-enabled software to perform live, intercontinental playout from the company’s server in Nuremberg, Germany, to the trade show in Mumbai. Also on show is Cinegy software and SRT jointly used as a sophisticated tool for live news gathering.



###

About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television. Visit www.cinegy.com for more details.



Cinegy PR Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171