ChyronHego Releases CAMIO 4.8

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Dec. 20, 2019 — ChyronHego today released for shipping CAMIO® 4.8, the newest release of the company's award-winning MOS-driven graphic asset management system. Serving as an end-to-end, all-software solution for multiplatform news content creation, production, and playout, CAMIO gives designers, producers, and directors the flexibility and functionality to bring engaging stories to air efficiently. Enhancements to CAMIO 4.8 simplify quality control, add greater control over saved items, streamline media rendering across linear and nonlinear production, and significantly extend the capabilities of CAMIO's popular Replication feature.

"With its template-based and story-driven workflow, CAMIO strips away layers of complexity, empowering both new and experienced producers to fulfill creative elements for any digital canvas," said Teus Groenewoud, vice president of product and technology at ChyronHego. "New features within CAMIO 4.8 simplify day-to-day tasks for these users while further optimizing the system for distributed teams and making it even easier to ‘create once, publish many' in a hub-and-spoke graphics workflow."

Accessible via the Google Chrome browser, the new WebM Proxies feature in CAMIO 4.8 allows users to generate clip previews that are playable in the HTML5-based CAMIO Interface and Asset Manager. Quick, convenient clip review prior to on-air playout adds reinforced quality assurance for error-free production.

Thanks to CAMIO's new Metadata & Autofill Replication feature, replication now includes all asset metadata, thumbnail, and proxy regeneration, and CAMIO (LUCI) Interface Autofill data. Incorporating more elements of template-based content creation into replication, this new feature gives users more flexible control over graphics across the station group, particularly for remote stations and teams.

The new Saved Items feature within the CAMIO Interface provides a configurable folder-based hierarchy for permissions and access to templates on a global or individual level. The feature also allows users to set expiration dates — in hours, days, weeks, or never — that align with current or ongoing news cycles. Ready access to frequently used templates supports faster and more efficient content production.

A new Media Rendering feature enables users to create full broadcast-quality stills and animations from MOS-based templates in the HTML5-based CAMIO Interface. Renderings can be saved locally or to the CAMIO Asset Manager. These capabilities streamline workflows across multiple productions with unified content creation for both linear on-air production and nonlinear production for streaming, the web, and social media.

CAMIO 4.8 is available immediately.

