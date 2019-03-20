Chesapeake Systems Expands Northeast Team with Two Industry Veterans

Chesapeake Systems, the premier workflow solutions architects for highly advanced media technology systems in media and entertainment, has added industry veterans Chris May and Peter Price to the company’s Northeast team. May serves as Director of Business Development and Price has assumed the role of Director of Solutions Architecture.

“Chris and Peter bring the ideal complement of skills and experience to further the value we bring to our clients,” says CEO Jason Paquin. “They both have a thorough understanding of the business and creative needs that face our clients, along with extensive technical and product knowledge to continue to elevate and optimize today’s media workflows for future demands.”

As Director of Business Development, May focuses on helping media organizations understand their business needs and best practices amid the generational shift in how content is produced, acquired, distributed, archived, consumed and monetized. With over 21 years of experience that includes time at Spectra Logic, Levels Beyond, Digital Strategies, Turner Sports and CNN, May integrates technical, creative and business perspectives to facilitate progress on all fronts.

“We’re at the vanguard of a fundamental change in the entire digital media supply chain that includes the way creators and consumers interact and experience content,” notes May. “Chesapeake has a truly rare ability to bridge the gap between content creators and IT departments. I’m excited to be on board.”

A lifelong artist and musician, Price brings to his role over 20 years of experience in video post-production and broadcast systems, with a focus on IT media systems integration. He previously worked at YouTube, HBO, CBS Sports Network, and Reuters News, as well as a handful of boutique post production facilities in New York and Los Angeles.

“I was drawn to Chesapeake’s reputation – on both the client and vendor sides,” says Price. “Their expertise in M&E workflow and production is universally respected. I look forward to digging into innovative solutions that produce efficiencies and savings for clients.”

Both May and Price joined Chesapeake at the end of 2018, and report to Paquin. This Northeast expansion follows Chesapeake’s growth over the past two years in the West, with the addition of Los Angeles-based Senior Systems Engineer Drew Hall and Account Manager Sarah Shechner, and reinforces the company’s dedication to providing unparalleled expertise and support to its customers across the nation.