CatDV MAM Features Workflow Automation Enhancements and New Integrations for Creative Workflows

WARWICK, U.K. —April 3, 2018 — At the 2018 NAB Show, Square Box Systems will unveil several enhancements for its flagship CatDV media asset management (MAM) solution that streamline and enhance MAM workflows in organizations of all sizes. CatDV now offers enhanced support for creative workflows through all-new integrations with Adobe® Creative Cloud and Avid® Media Composer, as well as powerful new workflow automation and security enhancements.

Image 1 of 1

In addition to the new Adobe and Avid integrations, CatDV now features an updated and more powerful Adobe panel that can also operate in Premiere® Pro, After Effects®, Illustrator®, and Photoshop®. CatDV also boasts enhanced support for Avid workflows.

CatDV now also offers workflow automation enhancements including a file path cleaner for removing invalid characters that can wreak havoc with storage and creative tools downstream, an MD5 checker, policy-based archives and restores, a document/PDF analyzer with simple OCR, and a YouTube uploader. New integrations with the MediaSilo video sharing platform, Aspera high-speed file transfer tools, and more flexible metadata collection on upload add even further value in end-to-end MAM workflows.

To strengthen the security of media assets for users of both the web and installed versions of CatDV, Square Box Systems has added two-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities based on Security Assertion Markup Language 2.0 (SAML 2.0) — initially integrated with Okta identity management. In addition, CatDV now supports AWS Key Management Service (KMS) encryption for Amazon S3 cloud deployments and allows expedited restores from Amazon Glacier to be configured.

“At Square Box Systems, we’re all about continual development of CatDV to keep it on the leading edge of MAM technology to meet our customers’ evolving requirements. In today’s world, that means streamlined workflows that cover the end-to-end content creation process, as well as enhanced security of assets and smoothing of the path to cloud-based content management,” said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. “With the latest enhancements to CatDV, we’re not just ticking those boxes — we’re empowering enterprises of all sizes by making it easier and safer than ever to repurpose and monetize critical media assets.”

More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

Visit Square Box Systems at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL5421

# # #

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac and Windows platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards including Creative Cow’s Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine’s Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/SquareBox/180403SquareBox.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SquareBox/SquareBox_Adobe.jpeg

Photo Caption: CatDV now enables even more creative workflows through integrations with Adobe Creative Cloud and Avid Media Composer.