Flexible and Durable Armored Fiber Patch Cables from Camplex

Saugerties, N.Y. – Aug 30, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, is now shipping a new line of armored fiber optic patch cables that feature bend insensitive fiber for maximum flexibility and a stainless-steel tube that is wrapped around the fibers for durability.

These riser-rated cables with a flame retardant PVC jacket are moisture, crush, and rodent-resistant while maintaining the flexibility found in standard fiber optic cables. Lightweight and easy to handle, Camplex armored patch cables are ideal for intrabuilding applications that require long-term, reliable protection such as data centers and patching backbone trunks to high-speed network devices.

Available as simplex and duplex with singlemode, OM4 multimode or OM1 multimode fiber and LC and ST connector configurations in 1 to 10-meter lengths.

For more information go to www.camplex.com.

