Flexible and Durable Armored Fiber Patch Cables from Camplex
Saugerties, N.Y. – Aug 30, 2019 Camplex, a leading US manufacturer of fiber optic cable solutions and accessories, is now shipping a new line of armored fiber optic patch cables that feature bend insensitive fiber for maximum flexibility and a stainless-steel tube that is wrapped around the fibers for durability.
These riser-rated cables with a flame retardant PVC jacket are moisture, crush, and rodent-resistant while maintaining the flexibility found in standard fiber optic cables. Lightweight and easy to handle, Camplex armored patch cables are ideal for intrabuilding applications that require long-term, reliable protection such as data centers and patching backbone trunks to high-speed network devices.
Available as simplex and duplex with singlemode, OM4 multimode or OM1 multimode fiber and LC and ST connector configurations in 1 to 10-meter lengths.
For more information go to www.camplex.com.
About Camplex
Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber facility. Camplex fiber optic products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand.
