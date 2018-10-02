Calrec Increases Asian Reach with three Brio Consoles Sold in India

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, OCTOBER 2, 2018 — Calrec Audio has increased its footprint in Asia with the sale of three Brio36 audio consoles in the Indian broadcast market. Sun Broadcast Equipments New Delhi installed the consoles with a major international sports broadcaster for use across a variety of live sports events.

“In a country like India, where the broadcast market is rapidly evolving but cost is often a primary factor in purchasing decisions, it’s important for us to offer economic solutions that allow media organizations to evolve their infrastructure. This is why we really like the Brio from Calrec. It delivers high-end audio processing and networking capabilities in a compact desk at an attainable price point. Having sold Brio’s into the market here now, it’s setting a trend of low-cost, high-quality consoles here, and we think other comparable territories will take note of this,” commented Vinit Govil, CEO at Sun Broadcast Equipments.

Calrec recently gave the Brio36 a boost in channel count. New expansion packs are available that increase its capacity from 64 to 96 input channels.

“We know our customers want to exceed expectations in terms of quality audio output without going over their budget, and we’re so pleased that our Brio console is giving them the chance to do just that. This project illustrates how the broadcast market in India is on the rapid upswing and how Calrec products are helping to carve a niche in that region to make high quality audio accessible,” said Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager for Calrec.

