Broadpeak SATELLITE 2019 Exhibitor Preview

As the video streaming market continues to grow, satellite operators are developing new cost-effective content-delivery solutions, leveraging the intrinsic nature of satellite transmissions that ensure a flawless quality of experience across all screens in any place. At SATELLITE 2019, Broadpeak® will demonstrate its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology for satellite use cases, including 5G backhaul, mobility, and VSAT.

Multicast ABR for Satellite

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR technology is a ready-to-deploy, cost-effective solution for OTT delivery. nanoCDN allows operators to address scalable multiscreen streaming with transmission over satellite for live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. By leveraging storage available on the receiver, operators can expand their offering to include advanced nonlinear services such as time-shifting or start-over TV for increased monetization. The solution can be combined with a hybrid broadband network or used without internet access.

Several different nanoCDN satellite use cases will be shown:

• 5G backhaul: 5G networks will have a significant impact on the future of mobile content delivery. At SATELLITE 2019, Broadpeak will show how popular content can be distributed throughout a 5G network by efficiently contributing to PoPs close to consumer gateways via mobile and terrestrial networks. Broadpeak's solution supports the use of hybrid broadcast and OTT systems, including HbbTV 2.0 and ATSC 3.0. As an active participant in the definition of 5G standards and a key developer of caching solutions and tools for optimizing resource management allocation for mobile networks, Broadpeak is leading the charge for efficient 5G distribution.

• Mobility: With Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution for satellite, operators can deliver live TV on airplanes, trains, buses, ships, and other modes of transportation. nanoCDN enables OTT distribution through a permanent satellite connection without the need for a complex and costly solution. All that's required is a simple satellite and IP modem.

• VSAT: Delivering unlimited live TV streaming at a predictable distribution cost is now possible for satellite operators with Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution.

Broadpeak Solution Up for Awards:

• Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ satellite solution is a finalist in the 2019 Teleport Awards for Excellence contest. Awards are given out by the World Teleport Association during a special ceremony at SATELLITE 2019.

• nanoCDN for satellite previously won the CSI Award for "Best TV Everywhere or Multi-screen Video Solution" in September 2018 at IBC.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems, reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

