Broadpeak Products at AfricaCom 2018

In a recent report about OTT TV and video, ResearchAndMarkets predicted that there will be 9.99 million SVOD subscribers across 35 sub-Saharan Africa countries by 2023, up from 1.56 million at the end of 2017. With OTT video consumption growing, content providers and pay-TV operators in the region need scalable, cost-effective solutions for delivering content to any screen over any network, whether managed or unmanaged. At AfricaCom 2018, Broadpeak® will demonstrate how its CDN and video streaming solutions ensure an exceptional quality of experience (QoE) across all screens and increase the efficiency of multiscreen content delivery.

Improve the Efficiency of Multiscreen Delivery With CDN and Video Streaming Solutions

Broadpeak will demonstrate its comprehensive CDN and video streaming solutions for live and VOD delivery over any network at AfricaCom. By unifying video delivery to all screens, Broadpeak's solutions dramatically reduce operational costs, maximize video delivery efficiencies, and improve the user experience for IPTV, cable, satellite, OTT, and mobile services. At the core of the CDN solution is:

• BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator: Using this technology, pay-TV operators can effortlessly manage load balancing and failover tasks, continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns. This allows operators to deliver live and VOD content to all screens in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.

• BkS350 Origin Server and Packager: Broadpeak's origin packagers improve multiscreen video delivery over managed or open internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and encryption, as well as unique cache management capabilities. By processing and storing content only once, the origin packagers enable content providers and operators to deliver video to a broad range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, and game consoles at an optimized cost.

• BkS400 Video Cache Servers: Broadpeak video cache servers offer massive streaming capacity over IP networks. The high-performance platform supports standard HTTP adaptive streaming for both live and on-demand applications.

Reduce CDN Costs With Local Video Caching Technology

At AfricaCom, Broadpeak will demonstrate BroadCache Box, a local video caching solution for broadcasters and content aggregators that dramatically reduces CDN costs while boosting subscribers' QoE. BroadCache Box deploys local caches into telecom or cable operators' networks and then stores the most popular content from a specific content provider. Since the content is streamed from a location closer to end-users, latency and network congestion are reduced, resulting in higher video bitrates, faster start times, and uninterrupted viewing sessions.

Today, the most popular content can represent more than 80 percent of the video traffic, so caching at the internet service provider level significantly lowers CDN service costs. BroadCache Boxes do not generate any transit costs and can be used for both live and on-demand content, offering support for secured HTTPS connections.

Mutualize Resources for Multiscreen With Multicast ABR for Satellite and Terrestrial

Broadpeak is transforming multiscreen delivery with its nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution for satellite and terrestrial use cases. With nanoCDN, operators only need a single system to deliver high-quality video content, including advanced features like start-over TV, to all screens.

For terrestrial applications, nanoCDN allows operators to deliver live and VOD content on STBs as well as mobile devices via traditional broadcast transmission. In this scenario, content providers can event eliminate STBs and offer TV services via BYOD (bring your own device), a cost-saving solution that is perfect for MDU, public places, and transportation use cases.

For satellite applications, nanoCDN allows operators to cost-effectively deliver live and on-demand services across tablets, smartphones, connected TVs, and other OTT devices leveraging the end user's set-top box or third-party satellite gateways that turn satellite feeds into WiFi video hotspots. Regardless of the number of viewers, the same bandwidth is used over the network. nanoCDN multicast ABR supports a variety of different use cases for satellite, including distribution to public places with WiFi hotspot, e-learning, isolated areas with limited broadband connections, and ships traveling in the ocean. This solution has been successfully deployed by leading operators in North America, Asia, and Europe.

