NAB New York: Broadcast Pix Commander Now Offers Full-Motion, Browser-Based Switching for BPswitch Systems

Chelmsford, Mass. – Oct. 15, 2018 – Broadcast Pix™ today announced Broadcast Pix Commander™ has been upgraded to allow remote switching on mobile devices using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or other web browsers. The touchscreen control platform for BPswitch™ integrated production switchers now offers full-motion viewing of all cameras and production elements, as well as access to all workflow tools, through a standard internet connection. The company will demonstrate Commander at the 2018 NAB Show New York (Booth N354), which runs Oct. 17-18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

“Video production workflows are changing. The traditional control panel is still in use, but many organizations prefer a touchscreen approach,” explained Tony Mastantuono, product manager. “Commander has already revolutionized how people switch live shows. Now, your touchscreen isn’t limited to your control room – full-motion, cloud-based remote control video production has arrived.”

The Commander platform allows BPswitch customers to switch live productions from any location using a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Ideal for corporate, government, religious, and educational facilities, Commander allows live productions to be switched from a seat in the audience, an office across town, or even a satellite facility across the country. The control-over-IP option offers low latency and is accessed through the BPNet™ IP ecosystem, which is powered through the ioGates cloud-based media management platform.

With its streamlined user interface, Commander makes it easy to execute sophisticated productions. An integrated PTZ camera control overlay, for example, is well suited for touch interfaces. Plus, file-based macros allow users to create scripted commands that produce complex combinations of on-screen elements, including motion graphics and DVE compositions with multiple sources.

The BPcommand Toolkit option allows users to create and modify custom interfaces for browser-based production, so users can create an elaborate interface for experienced TDs or a simple interface a novice can master in minutes. Broadcast Pix also offers a customization service.

In a closed network environment using a LAN, Commander is accessed through a browser securely using passwords. When connected to the internet outside of a LAN for remote access, no special router or firewall configuration is needed. Instead, a BPNet account routes control network traffic and live video through a secure “tunnel” to the remote browser.

Broadcast Pix also announced enhancements to its SoftPanel for BPswitch for local or remote use. With the same secure, browser-based access as Commander, the SoftPanel looks like a virtual 1000, 2000, or 5000 control panel.

The BPswitch family of integrated production switchers offers up to 22 SDI inputs and 12 outputs, with up to eight internal channels for clips and graphics. Other features include built-in NewBlueNTX multi-layer 3D motion graphics, dual-channel clip server, audio mixer, streaming to Facebook Live and other CDNs, recording, file-based macros, customizable multi-view, chromakey with virtual sets, and optional remote camera control. The updated Commander option will be available by the end of the year and priced at $800.

