Broadcast Engineering Veteran Alain Beauvais Joins TAG to Support Continued Growth

Broadcast Engineering VeteranAlain Beauvais Joins TAG toSupport Continued Growth

Fluency across all broadcasting applications essential to support TAG’s IP applications

LOS ANGELES — July 11, 2019 -- TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Multiviewers, Probing and Monitoring solutions, has appointed industry veteran Alain Beauvais as director of service and support, effective immediately. The addition exemplifies the Company’s continuing global growth initiative - TAG opened its first U.S.-based office in the LA area earlier this year, and also demonstrates its commitment to support the rapid and worldwide deployment of IP with dedicated resources.

According to Abe Zerbib, company CEO who announced the appointment, adding Beauvais to the team supports the company’s expansion into live production and playout applications – a natural progression with TAG’s innovation in 100% Software and 100% IP for uncompressed workflows such as SMPTE ST 2110 on standard COTS hardware.

“TAG was ahead of the technology curve when the Company launched in 2008 with a 100% software and all IP-based Multiviewer, Probing and Monitoring solution,” says Zerbib. “Now that the industry has fully embraced IP in both compressed and uncompressed formats, we are delighted to have Alain’s deep knowledge and technical skills available to our current customers so they can fully realize the unlimited scalability and agility that our software-deployed solutions bring to them. We are also thrilled to have Alain’s broad experience as a resource to new customers from other markets as we add them to the TAG family.”

Beauvais joins TAG with over two decades of experience in broadcast technology, with a special emphasis in the North American and Asia Pacific regions. Beauvais’s experience extends to a wide range of broadcast sectors, including production, infrastructure, streaming and monitoring. Prior to joining TAG he served in service, sales and support roles for high-profile companies such as Miranda Technologies, Digigram, Haivision and Ross Video.

Beauvais will work closely with sales, R&D and administration to ensure customers benefit from the full advantage of TAG’s all-IP, all-software technology.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 20,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

