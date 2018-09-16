Boxer signs strategic partnership with Masstech at IBC2018

Boxer Systems today announced a new partnership with Masstech Innovations Inc., the future-led technology company that provides the media and entertainment (M&E) industry with optimised content storage management solutions for managing the lifecycle of valuable media assets.



Boxer Systems Managing Director Mike Heaney explained, “Masstech provides the next-generation media lifecycle management solutions, coupled with world-class support, that our customers need. We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership, which will align our respective depths of experience to the ultimate benefit of customers in the UK.”



Boxer will represent the industry’s flagship storage and workflow management solutions, FlashNet and MassStore, both of which are being highlighted at IBC2018, reinforcing Masstech’s position as the only truly agnostic M&E storage vendor, offering independent and unbiased solution advice.



Luc Tomasino, VP Global Sales, Masstech Innovations said, “We look forward to working with Boxer, recognised as the UK’s industry-leading, value-added reseller of technology solutions.”



###

About Boxer

Boxer has worked for more than 25 years in the broadcast and post-production arenas, supplying equipment and integrated systems to a range of clients including: Arqiva, BBC, BSkyB, ThomsonReuters, Channel 4, Perform Group, ITV, ITN, The Mill, MPC, Technicolor, Travel Channel and Liverpool FCTV.



Boxer has confirmed its commitment to providing quality products and services by becoming ISO 9001:2008 registered. Continuing external assessment ensures a consistently high level of service for all those who work with us.



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

e:jennie@manormarketing.tv

t: +44 (0) 7748 6363171



About Masstech Innovations

Masstech Innovations is a future-led technology company that provides the M&E industry with optimized content storage management solutions. Masstech combines decades of experience of broadcast and video storage management with state-of-the-art, forward-looking development, harnessing edge-IT technologies to identify and address the challenges of M&E’s constantly evolving technology and business landscapes.



Masstech Innovations Contact:

Nik Forman, Marketing Director, Masstech Innovations

e: Nik.Forman@masstech.com

t: +44 (0) 1489 88 99 30

