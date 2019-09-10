BlackWire Designs Named Distributor for AVPro Edge's New Customizable Card-Based HDMI/HDBaseT Matrix Switch

PHOENIX — Sept. 10, 2019 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the custom installation market, today announced that the company will distribute AVPro Edge's new AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT-CHASSIS, the industry's only customizable, card-based HDMI/HDBaseT matrix switch. For multizone video distribution systems requiring the downmixing of Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD Master Audio, two-channel PCM audio, or both, the flexible unit allows integrators to deliver custom-tailored solutions designed to meet the specific requirements of any installation, without the added cost of unneeded functionality. AVPro Edge named BlackWire as the only distributor authorized to customize the product in-house, offering its signature design services and support to customers.

"When it comes to video distribution, one size doesn't fit all. That's why AVPro Edge's new customizable matrix switch is a complete game-changer for the residential and commercial markets," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "With fixed matrices, integrators are often paying for more than they need — whether it's too many inputs and outputs or advanced functionality that will go unused. Unfortunately, they may have to pass these costs on to their clients. The switch is a truly forward-thinking solution, and we are thrilled to bring its unique benefits to our customers."

Available with a total of 16 inputs and 16 outputs, the AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT is offered with two HDMI input card options, each of which features two inputs and is capable of 4K60 4:4:4. The AVDM card decodes Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio for devices such as streaming media players. AVPro Edge is the only switch manufacturer that provides this capability. For security cameras, on-screen controllers for automation systems, and similar devices, the AUHD card converts two-channel PCM audio into analog. The AUHD-HDBT output card features two zoned HDBaseT outputs, one of which has an HDMI mirror.

With its unmatched flexibility, the AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT-CHASSIS dramatically lowers overall solution costs for integrators and their customers. While standard matrix switches offer a fixed number and type of inputs and outputs, the AVPro Edge solution allows dealers to purchase only the amount and type they need for each specific project. So, if an installation doesn't require more expensive Dolby Atmos decoding, there is no need to include it. The result is a cost-effective solution to meet a system's current requirements, while offering the flexibility to accommodate its needs of tomorrow.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with BlackWire to bring our custom-built matrices to the AV industry," said Matt Murray, CTO of AVPro Edge. "For integrators, working with the company is a completely unique experience, like having a technology partner that understands all of their needs — from hardware and implementation to product availability. And BlackWire's easy-to-use website makes it simple to order a custom matrix in any configuration integrators need, backed by unmatched technical support before and after the sale."

Custom AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT-CHASSIS matrix switches are available from BlackWire now and come with free drivers for seamless integration with leading control and automation platforms. AVPro Edge will have the solution on display at CEDIA Expo 2019 at Booth 739. More information on BlackWire Designs is available at https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

# # #

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. The company's experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their businesses' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/190910BlackWire.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BlackWire/BlackWire_AVProEdge_MX1616.jpg

Photo Caption: AVPro Edge's new AC-MX1616-AUHD-HDBT-CHASSIS, Distributed and Customizable by BlackWire Designs

Follow BlackWire Designs:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/blackwiredesigns

Twitter: http://twitter.com/blackwire