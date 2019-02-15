Black Box Radian Flex Software-Based Video Wall Platform Earns ISE Best of Show Award

PITTSBURGH/UTRECHT — Feb. 15, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of pro AV connectivity and signal distribution systems, today announced that the company's Radian Flex software-based video wall platform won an ISE Best of Show Award from AV Technology Europe, a Future Publishing magazine. Of the more than 1,000 exhibitors at ISE 2019, only 15 — including Black Box with Radian Flex — earned this award, which recognizes achievements and innovations in product and service development.

"Radian Flex surpasses traditional video wall software and controllers because it is a future-proof investment that is infinitely upgradable," said Josh Whitney, senior vice president of the Technology Product Solutions business at Black Box. "Available in two powerful suites — the Radian Flex Suite and the Radian Flex Pro Suite — respectively tailored to economical video wall installations and to fail-safe installations for mission-critical applications, this innovative platform brings unprecedented image quality, display flexibility, and system scalability to video wall projects of every size."

Radian Flex empowers operators to display high-quality content from any source, across multiscreen display walls, in any creative configuration imaginable. As an operator adds, moves, resizes, and changes content on the user interface, those changes are reflected on the video wall, distributed visualization system, or other display devices in real time.

Unlike conventional hardware-based solutions, Radian Flex offers unlimited resolution and screen outputs that are limited only by the capabilities of surrounding technology. The robust Radian Flex video engine supports today's standard of 4K 60fps video up to an industry-leading resolution of more than 1 billion pixels. Ready for 8K in the future and the next ultra-high-definition resolution after that, Radian Flex eases any facility's upgrade path.

More information about Black Box Radian Flex is available at www.blackbox.com/radianflex.

About Black Box

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops, and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data, and content. For government, education, and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service, and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers, and the world.

