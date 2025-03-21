NAB Show 2025 Exhibitor Insight: Black Box

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

David Isola: This year AI is set to dominate promising to explore the fusion of AI, creator platforms, next-gen sports technology, advanced streaming solutions, and distributed cloud architectures. We’re super excited to see the proliferation of AI in broadcast and workflow applications.

We are also always interested to see further advancements in sports production—especially in terms of streamlining of live production workflows and other advancements in scalability and flexibility around content creation and distribution. We always have our eyes open for anything around AI and how AI will automate tasks and the impact it will have on real-time analytics, and other ways AI can improve sports content delivery from the event and into households around the world.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

DI: We will highlight our acclaimed and award-winning Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP products that offer secure, flexible, and scalable workflows with industry-leading low IP bandwidth usage. Emerald supports broadcast workflows by facilitating easy integration with H.264/265 video feeds, as well as media controllers, automation systems, and provide seamless access to physical servers, the public and private cloud with PCoIP Ultra support, and collaborative virtual machine (VM) sharing.

This will include our new award-winning DESKVUE PE Multi-Source, Multi-View receiver with precise 4K/60 video processing, our GE Gateway for multiple simultaneous VM access, and our Remote App, that provides high-performance remote access from anywhere in the world. Stop by for a demo of all these amazing products.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

DI: Emerald DESKVUE is unlike traditional KVM or other multi-viewer type products in that it allows users to view and control up to 16 different sources spread across four different monitors. Traditional multi-viewers can only provide static or predefined layouts. Emerald DESKVUE gives you the opportunity to size, resize, and drag your sources (or “tiles”) across the different connected monitors, streamlining workflow and optimizing efficiency. DESKVUE is a part of the Emerald Eco-system and integrates with our IP KVM platform further providing flexibility to access and control both virtual and physical machines across the network.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

DI: There’s so much to see and do at the NAB Show! Apart from advancements in technology, product showcases, and speaking with industry leaders, the show really gives us a chance to find out not only the current state of the industry, but where its going. This year will be exceptional, and I know we will learn a lot more about AI and its impact on the broadcast industry.