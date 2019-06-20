Black Box Introduces First NIAP 3.0-Certified Solution to Enable Protection of Unsecured KVM Systems

PITTSBURGH — June 18, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of KVM extension and switching systems, today announced the launch of the Secure KVM Defender, the first NIAP 3.0-certified port isolator that enables protection of unsecured KVM systems. Preventing data leakage between secure and unsecured systems through shared peripheral connections, the Secure KVM Defender adds a critical layer of security for sensitive or classified data passed across existing KVM matrix switching networks.

"Complete security is a must in applications ranging from healthcare and finance to defense and intelligence, and our new Secure KVM Defender solution resolves a weak point that can threaten the security of data across KVM switches," said John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM systems for the Black Box Technology Product Solutions business unit. "With its extended security features, this device is an ideal addition for customers already using KVM matrix switching solutions, such as Black Box Emerald, DKM, or Agility, that are looking for ways to add an additional security layer for their KVM networks."

The Secure KVM Defender ensures that video, USB, and audio data flow only from the computer to the peripheral, with no access to other classified or sensitive networks. Without compromising speed or support for DVI Dual Link resolutions, this single-direction data transmission provides a complete isolation of the secure computer, preventing all kinds of intruder attempts via cyber hacking, eavesdropping, or device retasking.

Ensuring absolute isolation of mechanical, electrical, and optical signals with techniques including air gapping, the Secure KVM Defender blocks the direct connection between the host PC or laptop and a peripheral device, such as a printer, projector, speaker, or any other device that shares access with a classified computer or network. In addition to eliminating security threats and data leakage, the device safeguards critical data from being accidentally transferred or compromised.

"Traditional KVM switches lack both the filters and the data detection and protection features needed to ensure the security of information sent between the PC and peripherals. The Secure KVM Defender addresses this issue, enabling reliable protection of vulnerable peripherals shared by classified or secure networks while also preventing threats from connections with unauthorized or untrusted peripheral devices," Hickey added.

Each port on the Secure KVM Defender uses its own isolated data channels, and the device itself erases the internal cache and keyboard data to ensure that no residual data remains on any data channel. Fixed, secure firmware/ROM keeps intruders from reading, reprogramming via unwanted firmware upgrades, or physically removing the Secure KVM Defender device. Active internal anti-tamper switches, external hologram tamper-evident seals, and a long-life internal anti-tampering battery add further security.

