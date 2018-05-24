Biamp Systems Welcomes On The Road Marketing as Its New Eastern North American Integrator

BEAVERTON, Oregon — May 24, 2018 —Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, has announced that On The Road Marketing (OTRM) will be the company’s independent representative throughout the North Eastern U.S., representing the Vocia family of products.

“We’re excited for the opportunities this new partnership brings,” said Michael Frank, sales development director, Eastern North America at Biamp Systems. “On The Road Marketing’s in-house design expertise in public address, mass notification, and emergency evacuation systems will deliver a key focus throughout the region.”

For more than 30 years OTRM has brought its extensive knowledge and expertise to the region beginning in music and live sound. The company quickly expanded into the professional audio and video industry, partnering with and representing leading manufacturers in both the music and the AV industry.

“We pride ourselves on partnering with the highest-quality manufacturers in the AV industry, and Biamp’s Vocia product line is a result of this commitment, enabling OTMR to provide robust solutions to our customers throughout the North Eastern United States,” said Mark Meding, principal at On The Road Marketing. “We’re excited to be part of the Biamp family and for what the future will bring.”

More information about Biamp Systems is available at . For more information about On The Road Marketing, visit www.otrmktg.com.

Visit Biamp Systems at InfoComm 2018, Booth C1954

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

