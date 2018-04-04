Biamp Systems to Showcase Vocia Networked Paging and Voice Evacuation at ISC West 2018

BEAVERTON, Oregon — April 4, 2018 — Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, will showcase its award-winning Vocia networked paging and voice evacuation system in booth 22140 at this year’s ISC West 2018, April 11-13 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Using a decentralized network architecture, Vocia is designed to eliminate the potential for a single point of system failure and to provide the healthcare industry, corporate offices, convention spaces, and high-volume transportation environments with a reliable, future-proof emergency communications system (ECS).

Vocia’s distributed networked approach gives security personnel unprecedented flexibility, scalability, intelligibility, and reliability to meet current and future ECS requirements. Vocia uses standard IP technologies such as CobraNet and VoIP, and it integrates with existing IP networks for multi-site installations. Vocia also meets the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) compliance requirements for voice paging in the United States, as set forth in the 2016 code revisions.

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world’s most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, and Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

