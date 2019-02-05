Biamp Enhances SageVue Monitoring and Management Platform to Better Support Large Systems

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — Biamp will be highlighting the expanding capabilities of its SageVue™ browser-based monitoring and management platform at ISE 2019 (Stand 3-B120). Enabling powerful, flexible, and effective systems monitoring and management for networked Tesira® and Devio® devices, the forthcoming SageVue 2.0 release provides technology managers with even more powerful tools to administer their Biamp equipment efficiently, the capability to work in strictly controlled IT environments, and a customizable user interface (UI) to ensure the most important information is visible to each user.

"SageVue is a superior management tool because of its inherent flexibility. It's AV management your way, from the customizable UI to its fully featured RESTful API that enables easy integration with the IT network management system of your choice," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "SageVue empowers customers to work the way they want, and we continue to add new features to support more device types and new customer needs thereby ensuring that solutions based on Biamp equipment are the most secure and easiest to manage in the market."

New features available for AV technology managers in SageVue 2.0 include:

• Take control of your deployment by sending configuration updates to Tesira systems

• Automate your maintenance by scheduling events, including device reboots, firmware updates, Tesira preset recalls, and Devio auto-tune functionality

• Manage large deployments more easily with a refined user experience

• Customize SageVue by creating and saving personal views of devices and systems

• Monitor policy compliance by creating device profiles

• Support for Windows® Server 2012 and Windows Server 2016

• Monitor offline activation workflow for facilities with restrictions on internet access

SageVue already supports the ability to access and configure Tesira VoIP-enabled devices directly, without the need to use Tesira software, and comes preconfigured for the most popular VoIP proxy vendors.

The 2.0 release of the SageVue platform will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

