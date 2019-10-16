Biamp Brings Certified Plug-and-Play Pro AV Audio to Microsoft Teams Rooms

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Oct. 15, 2019 — Biamp's award-winning TesiraFORTÉ® is now Certified for Microsoft Teams, delivering Biamp's legendary professional audio quality to Microsoft Teams Rooms in medium and large conferencing spaces.

Biamp's TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT4, when combined with Sennheiser TCC2 microphones, now provides professional audio quality with a simple plug-and-play installation experience that Microsoft Teams customers expect.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams Rooms certification uniquely positions Biamp to serve the needs of our customers," said Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Biamp. "As a certified DSP, Tesira is easy to deploy, delivering professional-grade AV faster and more efficiently for enterprises using Microsoft Teams Rooms in medium and large meeting spaces."

"Having the Biamp TesiraFORTÉ DSP now be Certified for Microsoft Teams is an important milestone for Microsoft Teams Rooms," says Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director, Microsoft Teams Devices, "Certified DSPs enable Microsoft Teams Rooms to deliver superior audio experiences, compatibility, and reliability in a broad range of rooms and complex environments, including customized environments such as executive boardrooms and multi-purpose rooms."

Tesira DSPs use Biamp's advanced Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) technology to eliminate common sources of echo during videoconferencing in medium-to-large collaboration spaces. Tesira also supports bidirectional mute synchronization to share mute or unmute commands with Microsoft Teams Rooms. This means the microphones accurately display mute status (red or green) and pass mute commands to the overall system with the push of a button.

The Biamp products certified for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms include the TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT4 conferencing solution and the Tesira EX-UBT expander when paired with Sennheiser TCC2 microphones. Additional solutions are currently in process to be certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

To learn more about Microsoft certification, or to contact a reseller for more information, please visit www.biamp.com/microsoft.

Biamp's combination of advanced technologies, elegant industrial design, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — onto a single cable type, ensures that Tesira conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system.

Information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp® is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge® sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers® and Apart Audio®. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

