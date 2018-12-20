Biamp Announces Acquisition of Cambridge Sound Management

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Dec. 20, 2018 — Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon, today announced the acquisition of Cambridge Sound Management (CSM) from Gladstone Investment Corp. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, CSM is a pioneer and the undisputed leading brand in the fast-growing sound masking market.

CSM is the only provider of direct and in-plenum sound masking solutions, distinguishing it from all competitors and supporting its ascension to the most recognizable and frequently installed sound masking brand. With approximately 50-percent market share and more than 20,000 installations, CSM systems are being put to work at organizations of all sizes and types including over half of Fortune 100 companies that look to the company to manage sound effectively and create satisfying working conditions within dense open office environments and other settings. Its solutions have broad application across market segments including corporate, healthcare, financial services, education, government, technology, and retail and its products have received numerous industry awards and recognitions, validating their quality and innovativeness. CSM sells through a network of skilled integrators that give it unmatched distribution and support reach. This model and many of the integrators themselves are identical to Biamp's, which allows a straightforward and speedy combination and expansion of both entities' distribution networks.

Biamp President, CEO, and co-Chairman Rashid Skaf remarked, "The acquisition of Cambridge Sound Management unites two great brands in the professional audiovisual market. Together, we offer customers better access to industry leading solutions that manage sound and video to address a wide array of modern communications and collaboration challenges. It has been just one year since I led the acquisition of Biamp with Highlander Partners with the stated intent of leveraging it as a platform to build a respected provider of comprehensive audiovisual solutions. This transaction is the first evidence of that strategy being implemented but far from the last. Biamp is on the move!"

Biamp is a leader in professional audio systems for business, education, and government facilities. Under Skaf's direction, the company has charted an aggressive growth strategy that blends organic product line and distribution expansion with entry into new markets via acquisition. The addition of CSM is the first realization of the second part of that strategy and a significant commitment to an entirely new solution category. Biamp currently offers a wide range of audiovisual solutions that facilitate communication and collaboration in conference rooms, lecture halls, auditoria, as well as paging and notification for open areas like offices, concourses, retail centers, and casinos. CSM adds an important new sound masking offering for these open areas that integrates naturally with Biamp's solutions technologically and operationally. Users buying from Biamp will now get both capabilities within a single integrated platform that provides more functionality with greater reliability, ease-of-use, and cost effectiveness.

CSM will join Biamp as a product family within the company's portfolio, with business functions gradually being blended to form a single Biamp business. More information on Biamp is available at www.biamp.com. More information on CSM is available at www.cambridgesound.com/.

# # #

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with nearly $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience, including basic manufacturing, food, chemicals, building materials, consumer products, and others. Highlander Partners uses a "buy and build" investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Beamtracking™ microphones, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, and Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities. More information on Biamp is available by visiting www.biamp.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/181220Biamp.docx

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Biamp%20is%20proud%20to%20announce%20the%20acquisition%20of%20Cambridge%20Sound%20Management.%20This%20acquisition%20unites%20two%20great%20brands%20in%20the%20professional%20audiovisual%20market%20to%20offer%20customers%20better%20access%20to%20industry%20leading%20solutions%20-%20http://bit.ly/2A9dx19

Follow Biamp:

http://blog.biamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/BiampSystems

http://linkd.in/1aO2hjy

https://twitter.com/Biamp

http://bit.ly/BiampYouTube