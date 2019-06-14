Biamp Adds Support for Dante Domain Manager in Newest Release of Tesira Software

Visit Biamp at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3742 & 5143

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2019 — Biamp is continuing to deliver sophisticated, customizable digital signal processing (DSP) at the core of its award-winning flagship Tesira® solution — the world's only integrated, networked audio and video processing and distribution platform. At InfoComm 2019 (booth 3742), Biamp is demonstrating the latest features available in the new Tesira 3.11 software release. Tesira allows integrators to design and commission both simple and complex installations from a single software environment that is engineered to save time and optimize resources. The new version includes support for Dante™ Domain Manager (DDM), logic enhancements, and expanded TesiraLUX™ support for esports.

"The Tesira 3.11 software update is our 45th release and illustrates our ongoing commitment to keep Tesira at the forefront of industry trends and provide the features system designers and integrators need to create the most effective solutions for delivering audio and video over the network," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "This newest version adds important new capabilities our integrators need to make their Biamp-based designs the best solution to meet their customers' requirements."

New features available in Tesira 3.11 include:

• Support for Dante Domain Manager

Biamp Dante deployments can now make use of the features available in DDM, most notably the ability to join a domain and enable user security in the Dante signal-mapping parameters.

• Logic Enhancements

Three new logic blocks are available: Logic Pulse, Logic Selector, and Logic Sequencer. These enhancements provide programmers with additional control and visualization options within their designs.

• Expanded TesiraLUX EDID Support

To expand the potential applications for TesiraLUX, particularly for esports, video streaming now includes 1920 x 1080 resolution at 120Hz and 1920 x 1080 resolution at 144Hz.

With a single networked platform, Tesira truly is enterprise-wide media made simple. Paired with Parlé™ Beamtracking™ microphones, desono™ loudspeakers, TesiraLUX video encoders and decoders, TesiraCONNECT™ room expanders, and PoE and TesiraXEL™ amplifiers, Biamp can support the complete signal chain within a single ecosystem. All Tesira products can be easily configured and managed within the Tesira platform, creating dynamic, efficient AV systems that can support demanding and diverse customer specifications.

The Tesira 3.11 software release will be available in Q2 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management™ QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

