BenQ's Interactive Flat Panel Display Takes Home Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show Award

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Feb. 20, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, announced today that its latest interactive flat panel (IFP) display for education, the RP7501K, received the prestigious Tech & Learning Best of Show Award at the TCEA conference in San Antonio. Tech & Learning's TCEA 2019 Best of Show Awards celebrated the products and services exhibited at the expo that demonstrate great promise, according to the country's most tech-savvy educators.

"In today's digital classroom, there can be many technology barriers for educators to be effective and help students be successful," said Bob Wudeck, senior director, business, education and CinePro solutions at BenQ America Corp. "With the RP7501K, we designed a panel from the ground up that incorporates BenQ's leadership in display technology with innovations that allow educators to get started with digital collaboration right away and create enjoyable lessons. To be honored with Tech & Learning's TCEA Best of Show Award is great recognition of our commitment to engineering purpose-built technology for tomorrow's educators and learners."

The cloud-enabled RP7501K is a 75" 4K UHD IFP designed for education. It boasts classroom-ready features, a user-friendly interface, and advanced fine IR touch technology for the ultimate in collaboration. When it comes to effective learning, health matters. That's why the RP7501K incorporates an air-quality sensor to monitor the carbon dioxide concentration level in classrooms, and Smart Eye-Care technology eliminating the health effects associated with blue light and glare. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, the IFP intuitively senses when someone is close to the screen and automatically activates Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light features. In addition, a germ-resistant screen made up of a multilayer coating of the nontoxic, enduring nano ionic silver agent kills most germs accumulating on screen surfaces and prevents cross-infection or epidemic in classrooms. The RP7501K adds device control through voice assistant, allowing teachers to easily control and access display capabilities through voice commands, such as starting a timer or searching the internet from wherever they are in the classroom.

Award winners are selected by a group of Tech & Learning advisors who scour the show floor, investigating the latest solutions from participating vendors. Each judge rates their impressions on a sliding scale, then meet together to decide which technologies could have the most impact in the classroom. The recipients were announced at a special reception on Feb. 6 during the show.

More information on the full line of BenQ EdTech solutions is available at https://business-display.benq.com/.

About BenQ America — Business, Education and CinePro Solutions

The number-one-selling global projector brand powered by TI DLP technology, according to Futuresource, the BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," fusing ease of use with productivity and aesthetics with purpose-built engineering. BenQ is a world-leading human technology and professional solutions provider serving the enterprise, education, and entertainment markets. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to users, redefining traditional technology with innovative capabilities that increase efficiency, enhance learning, and amplify entertainment — all while ensuring a healthy, safe, and intuitive user experience. BenQ's broad portfolio of professional installation solutions include digital, laser, and interactive projectors; premium flat panels; and interactive large-format displays that take visual enjoyment to new heights in corporate offices, classrooms and lecture halls, and home theaters. The company's products are available across North America through leading value-added distributors, resellers and retailers. Because it matters. More information is available at www.BenQ.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

