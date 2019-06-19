BenQ Wins Double Awards from Commercial Integrator

COSTA MESA, Calif. — June 13, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, announced award wins in Commercial Integrator (CI)'s BEST Awards. Highlighting the most impressive commercial tech and AV products of the year, BenQ's LK953ST Blue Core 4K UHD HDR laser projector received the Best Conference/Classroom Projector Award. BenQ also earned CI's Best K-12 Project Award for its installation of RP Series interactive flat panels (IFP) at Portsmouth Public Schools in Portsmouth, Virginia. The awards are voted on by a panel of CI editors and top industry leaders.

"Our 4K UHD HDR laser projector and RP Series IFP are built upon BenQ's legacy of engineering and delivering high-quality, innovative display solutions that solve the biggest interaction and integration challenges in corporate and education applications," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "Winning Commercial Integrator's BEST Awards isn't just a feather in our cap, it's an indicator of the highly successful reception of these solutions in the AV market. We're honored by this recognition from our peers as we strive to keep pushing the technology envelope."

BenQ's LK953ST laser, the recipient of the Best Conference/Classroom Projector Award, is one of the first HDR laser projectors for education and business with razor-sharp 4K UHD resolution. It produces 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, achieving CTA's UHD standard. Designed to handle a range of content that's experienced in meeting and collaboration environments, the projector generates 5,000 lumens of intense Blue Core laser-powered brightness for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. It utilizes revolutionary 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to deliver awe-inspiring clarity and crisply defined details that iOS and high-end 4K notebooks are known for. To ensure a superior picture, BenQ's cutting-edge 4K Image Amplifying Technology further enhances the quality of projected images, while Pixel Enhancer 4K motion-adaptive edge enhancement detects changes in the color between an object and its background to produce sharp edges and precise surface textures.

The installation of BenQ's RP Series of IFPs in the Portsmouth Public School District walked away with the Best K-12 Project Award. The installation included 675 of BenQ's RP704 4K UHD IFPs throughout classrooms within the district, where other outdated projection technology had reached its lifespan. With the familiarity of operating a tablet or smartphone, users can employ the IFPs' pen or touch gestures to zoom and click and rotate objects with infrared technology, enabling maximum accuracy and easy interaction with any content. Enhanced touch-screen capabilities like handwriting recognition and onboard speakers deliver an impressive 32 watts of sound, making the smallest idea come to life. BenQ directly integrates AWS with its Saffi voice-assistant technology to create a voice-enabled remote that makes the user experience even simpler. The BenQ IFPs also boast new, cutting-edge technologies that provide a healthier experience for participants, including a bacteria-resistant surface, anti-glare glass, Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker™ backlight technologies to protect eyes during prolonged use.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.BenQ.com/.

# # #

About BenQ America — Business, Education, and CinePro Solutions

The number-one-selling global projector brand powered by TI DLP technology, according to Futuresource, the BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," fusing ease of use with productivity and aesthetics with purpose-built engineering. BenQ is a world-leading human technology and professional solutions provider serving the enterprise, education, and entertainment markets. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to users, redefining traditional technology with innovative capabilities that increase efficiency, enhance learning, and amplify entertainment — all while ensuring a healthy, safe, and intuitive user experience. BenQ's broad portfolio of professional installation solutions include digital, laser, and interactive projectors; premium flat panels; and interactive large-format displays that take visual enjoyment to new heights in corporate offices, classrooms and lecture halls, and home theaters. The company's products are available across North America through leading value-added distributors, resellers and retailers. Because it matters. More information is available at www.BenQ.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/BenQ/190613BenQ.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BenQ/BenQ_LK953ST.jpg

Photo Caption: Commercial Integrator magazine names BenQ's LK953ST Blue Core 4K UHD HDR laser as Best Conference/Classroom Projector.

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/BenQ/BenQ_Portsmouth.jpg

Photo Caption: Commercial Integrator magazine selects Portsmouth Public Schools installation featuring 675 BenQ RP704 4K UHD interactive flat panels as Best K-12 Project.

Follow BenQ America Corp.:

BenQ Blog: http://info.BenQ.us/blog

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BenQNorthAmerica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/benqnorthamerica/

LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/1qcWHFB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BenQAmerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ShopBenQ