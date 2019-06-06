BenQ Breaks the Barriers of Collaboration at UBTech 2019

Visit BenQ at UBTech 2019, Booth 801

COSTA MESA, Calif. — June 4, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, will launch the new WDC10C USB-C model of its InstaShow™ wireless presentation system in booth 801 at UBTech 2019, June 10-12 in Orlando, Florida. At a click of a button, BenQ's InstaShow all-hardware wireless presentation system makes it easy for participants to securely present to any meeting room projector or flat panel without hassling with cables, running software or logging into a network. To complement the unparalleled InstaShow meeting experience and provide a seamless end-to-end presentation system for any collaboration, learning or meeting environment, BenQ will also display its family of RP Series voice-enabled interactive flat panels (IFPs) and the LK Series Blue Core 4K UHD HDR laser projectors.

"More students and corporate users are turning to notebooks equipped with Thunderbolt 3 ports, which have powerful capabilities that make them perfect for collaboration, including better power optimization and charging ability, faster transfer rates and multi-display 4K support," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "Our latest InstaShow plug-and-play innovation leverages this technology and makes it possible for meeting participants to share their content on meeting room displays instantly. At UBTech, attendees will be able to experience true collaboration ease at a click of a button matched with our 4K voice-enabled, 20-point-touch IFPs and 4K UHD HDR laser projectors."

At UBTech 2019, BenQ will unveil the highly anticipated WDC10C USB-C model of its unique InstaShow wireless presentation system. InstaShow is the only presentation system of its kind to make meetings and collaboration truly intuitive, simple and secure without the awkwardness of passing around cables between multiple presenters, running third-party software or acquiring network access. It is designed to host up to 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any OS or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. The new WDC10C model expands the system's compatibility to a plethora of devices utilizing USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. It supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming capability to any display device. Utilizing the HDMI out port of BenQ flat panels and laser projectors, multiple displays can be daisy chained so that content is broadcast to more than one screen or moved from screen to screen for flexible room configurations. For instructors, InstaShow gives them the freedom to move around the room. For IT and technology managers, this is a presentation tool that doesn't impact the network and keeps data protected. The WDC10C button transmitter is fully compatible with current InstaShow receivers, allowing organizations to mix and match WDC10 (HDMI) and WDC10C (USB-C) buttons in the same room and offer connectivity for any device.

At the booth, attendees will also experience the stunning image and interactive touch capabilities of BenQ's family of 4K IFPs. The 65" RP654K, 70" RP704K, and 75" RP750K IFPs feature brilliant 4K resolution, long-lasting brightness for maximum visibility anywhere in the room and 20-point touch capabilities with fast, smooth response that allows multiple users to collaborate simultaneously. As familiar as operating a tablet or smartphone, users can employ the screen's pen or touch gestures to zoom, click and rotate objects with infrared technology, enabling maximum accuracy and easy interaction with any content. Enhanced touch-screen capabilities like handwriting recognition and onboard speakers, which deliver an impressive 32 watts of sound, make the smallest idea come to life and be easily heard. Leading the charge in voice operation, BenQ directly integrates AWS with its Saffi voice-assistant technology to create a voice-enabled remote that makes the user experience even simpler. The BenQ IFPs also boast new, cutting-edge technologies that provide a healthier experience for participants, including a bacteria-resistant surface, anti-glare glass and Low Blue Light and ZeroFlicker™ backlight technologies to protect eyes during prolonged use.

BenQ will also feature the first HDR laser projectors for education and business with razor-sharp 4K UHD resolution. The LK952 and short-throw LK953ST produce 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, achieving Consumer Technology Association's UHD standard. Designed to handle a range of content that's experienced in meeting and collaboration environments, the projectors generate 5,000 lumens of intense Blue Core laser-powered brightness for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. They utilize revolutionary 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to deliver awe-inspiring clarity and crisply defined details for which iOS and high-end 4K notebooks are known. To ensure a superior picture, BenQ's cutting-edge 4K Image Amplifying Technology further enhances the quality of projected images, while Pixel Enhancer 4K motion-adaptive edge enhancement detects changes in the color between an object and its background to produce sharp edges and precise surface textures.

As a UBTech show special, BenQ's InstaShow system will be available to first-time education customers for just $599. More information on BenQ classroom solutions is available at https://business-display.benq.com/en-us/industry/education/k12.html.

