Axon Unveils The Latest Developments In IP Processing and Control at NAB 2019

At NAB 2019 (Booth N2824) leading broadcast infrastructure specialist Axon Digital Design will introduce US broadcasters and production companies to the power of Neuron, the world’s first Network Attached Processor (NAP).

Developed to address the needs of complex IP and hybrid environments, this next generation signal processing platform packs a powerful punch to support 200 Gb/s and 64 channels or 16 UHD channels in a single rack unit.

Whether deployed as extremely efficient ‘modular glue’ in a pure native IP infrastructure or to seamlessly bridge legacy SDI technology into an IP environment, Neuron’s impressive FGPA-based processing power provides guaranteed bandwidth performance to deliver complex Ultra HD and 8K productions.

“Moving to IP is a challenge for broadcasters, particularly when it comes to integrating and controlling increasingly complex technology layers,” says Axon’s CTO Peter Schut. “We are confident that our Neuron Network Attached Processor will ease and accelerate this transition by providing guaranteed bandwidth performance, regardless of the format broadcasters decide to implement.”

Axon will also use NAB to highlight the phenomenal success of its Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which simplifies complex workflows by seamlessly integrating and controlling a variety of technologies. Widely regarded as the de facto control system for news and OB production, Cerebrum has played a key role in an extraordinary range of major live and sporting events including the 2018 FIFA World Cup, The Open Golf championships, the Asian Games and NEP’s landmark fully-IP production of Wimbledon where it seamlessly integrated and managed the latest technologies from GVG, Arista, EVS, Phabrix, Calrec and Evertz in a unified IP workflow.

US broadcasters and content organisations already benefiting from this versatile software platform include Trinity Broadcasting Network, which is using Cerebrum to control 35 TV stations from its National Operations Centre. A similar Cerebrum-Utah router combination has proved popular with the prestigious US Department of State who has also installed Axon SynView mutiviewer systems. Meanwhile Jewelry TV, one of the largest jewelry retailers in the US broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week from its base in Knoxville, Tennessee, has installed Synview multiviewers to monitor its broadcast operations, which reach over 84 million US households.

NAB attendees can learn more about Axon and its full product range at booth N2824

