AVATUS — the new IP console from Stage Tec at IBC

Stage Tec’s new IP console AVATUS

Berlin, Germany - September 2018… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio equipment, is presenting its IP console AVATUS at the IBC. Having introduced the AVATUS concept for the first time last year, this time the Berlin-based developers have brought a much more advanced pre-production version which is already in use. The first company to use AVATUS is tpc switzerland ag. The technical service provider of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG) has been a Stage Tec customer for many years. The IP mixing console was installed in Production Truck 2 (Prowa 2), which is used in radio productions.

Modular, flexible and fully IP-based — these are the salient features of the new console. AVATUS connects via standardized TCP/IP interfaces with each module having its own IP address. This will enable the control surface to scale as required without restrictions on the number of channels or the functionality. AVATUS will come in sizes ranging from a single 12 fader panel up to eight panels with 96 faders.

The AVATUS user interface concept is based on the fact that only the relevant context-related functions are displayed on large multi-touch screens. Also new is color coding the faders and rotary encoders which gives a contextual connection and facilitates a quick, intuitive way of working.

AVATUS uses the DSP Core (RMDQ) already familiar from AURUS and will always have sufficient channels and sum buses available for all common applications. The console will integrate features such as the de-esser as an audio module, loudness metering and the Stage Tec automixer. Incorporated in a NEXUS network, AVATUS will have access to almost unlimited audio input and output resources in any format.

"We are aiming to implement new technologies in AVATUS while maintaining proven concepts. The IP console is our response to customer requests and market trends. AVATUS represents the ideal compromise between tablet computers and the established, tried and tested AURUS," explains Dr Helmut Jahne, Managing Director of Stage Tec.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analog to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console will be launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com.

