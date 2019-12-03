ASG Welcomes Industry Veteran Steve Young to Lead Business Operations for Systems Integration

Emeryville, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced Steve Young joined the company on Nov. 4 to direct business operations and organizational development for the company’s systems integration business.

An industry veteran, Young spent more than 15 years with Sony Electronics. As the director of system solutions, he managed the Sony Professional Solutions Project Delivery Group, and was responsible for developing and deploying broadcast, media and entertainment, and enterprise AV solutions. Most recently, he spent two years as COO for David Carroll Associates.

“We are very excited to welcome Steve to the ASG team,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “He understands how to maximize technology and manage projects to deliver the best results for our customers.”

Young is based in the company’s main office in Emeryville. Contact Young at 510-654-8300 or syoung@asgllc.com.

About ASG:

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets for more than 20 years. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.