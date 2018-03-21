Artel Video Systems Welcomes Franz Semprun as Director of Channels and Key Accounts

WESTFORD, Mass. — March 20, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Franz Semprun as Director of Channels and Key Accounts. Semprun brings to Artel a strong history of exceptional channel management and business development.

"We are excited to add Franz to Artel's sales team. His proactive approach and success in maximizing revenue and cultivating best-in-class customer relations are critical to meeting the needs of new and existing customers worldwide as Artel continues to grow," said Mike Rizzo, Artel President and CEO. "In this newly created position, Franz's proven commitment to excellence and technical expertise will play a powerful role in our continued success — developing new opportunities and supporting channel partners and key accounts in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America regions."

Prior to joining Artel, Semprun was Channel Sales Manager at Oracle. In this capacity, Semprun was instrumental in developing new revenue streams for the Communications Global Business Unit, resulting in business growth in the Latin America Division. Before that, Semprun held other sales and technical manager roles including Director of Product Marketing and Sales Engineer at Genband. There, Semprun spearheaded the development of the CALA sales region and educational accounts in the U.S. Combining his technology and business acumen, Semprun's efforts in cultivating relationships with Tier 1 Service Providers resulted in a significant increase in revenues.

"Artel has a renowned history in the broadcast industry of delivering reliable, mission-critical solutions," Semprun said. "I look forward to working with the team to expand Artel's presence and product offerings into new markets and regions where broadcast-quality media-delivery solutions are needed."

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

