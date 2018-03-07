Appear Now Offers Full Range of Encoding Options with Enhanced Ultra-Low Latency Capabilities at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV, MARCH 7, 2018 - Appear will demonstrate the complete spectrum of encoding codecs available within its X10/20 Platform for the first time at NAB 2018 (Booth SU6110). The updated ultra-low latency encoding includes TICO, JPEG2000 and HEVC all within a single chassis. This full spectrum of codecs covers the gamut for bitrate and latency applications from distribution to contribution compression, supplying operators with a full range of compression capabilities for the entire broadcast chain.

Appear continues to develop its product offerings to support the implementation of both current and future video standards. Current encoding options allow for the conversion of uncompressed video between legacy SDI and to/from SDI over IP, with options to perform "light" compression/decompression using intra-codecs such as TICO and JPEG2000 or full encoding/decoding using HEVC.

By unifying ultra-low latency modes within one chassis, video processing is streamlined for the majority of video applications. The modes achieve latency of less than 5ms with TICO, 200ms with JPEG2000 and 160ms with HEVC. Compression ratio options cover the entire spectrum; 1:1 uncompressed, ~1:4 with TICO, ~1:10 with JPEG2000 and

"Achieving ultra-low latency within one compact frame with routing capabilities puts us in the unique position of supplying our customers with a single solution for accessing universal compression capabilities," says Carl Walter Holst, CEO of Appear. "We can now offer advanced, ultra-low latency compression from contribution through distribution, while still maintaining high-quality video delivery."

