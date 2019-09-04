Apantac Enhances Its Cost-Effective Multiviewers with UHD Outputs

Apantac, an internationally recognized manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension and signal processing solutions announces that its cost-effective Mi-16, Mx-32, Mi-8 12G and Di-16 line-up of Multiviewers now include UHD outputs. Apantac will demonstrate the UHD enhancements at IBC 2019, stand 8.E43.

The addition of UHD outputs to Apantac’s Multiviewers means that facilities now have a cost-effective UHD visual monitoring solution that is much sharper, clearer and more detailed than before.

In comparison to an HD Multiviewer & Display, Apantac’s Multiviewers with UHD outputs mean that the source window PIPs (picture in picture) can be displayed with twice the horizontal number of pixels and twice the number of lines on a UHD panel.

Since UHD monitors are rapidly becoming less expensive, media facilities can use off-the-shelf UHD displays coupled with Apantac’s cost-effective Multiviewers for an inexpensive multi-image display processing solution for many content applications.

At IBC 2019, stand 8.E43, Apantac will showcase its Mi-16-UHD, Mx-32-UHD, Mi-8 12G-UHD and Di-16-UHD cost-effective Multiviewers with UHD outputs.